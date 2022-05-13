George Springer Leaves Game with Apparent Leg Injury

George Springer left tonight’s game in Tampa Bay, in the third inning, with a leg injury of some sort.

In the top of the third, Springer made an awkward jump for a ball in deep center. He was a few feet in front of the wall and likely didn’t need to jump, but perhaps he lost the ball in the stupid Tropicana roof. He stayed in to bat in the bottom of the inning, but Ramiel Tapia took his spot in center in the bottom of the inning.

Hopefully, it won’t be anything serious. He seemed to be able to put weight on the foot. Might be an ankle issue.