Jays Lose Game and Springer

Blue Jays 2 Rays 5

I hate Tropicana.

I don’t know if George Springer lost that ball in the stupid roof, but he didn’t look comfortable backing up for the ball and then made an unnecessary jump for the ball, coming down awkwardly. The Jays are saying it is a sprained ankle, which could be minor or not minor. Hopefully, he won’t be out long.

Anyway, that play, in the second inning, got the Rays their first run. It turned into a triple For Brandon Lowe. And he scored on a ground ball, fielder’s choice, hit to Bo Bichette, but it was hit too softly to get the out at home.

The Rays got their second run in the fifth inning. Kevin Kiermaier reached on a Kevin Gausman error. A comebacker to the mound, very easy play, but instead, he kind of lobbed it towards first, but well wide. Vlad did well not to get in Kiermaier’s way and have a bad collision. Kiermaier made it to third and scored on a Mike Zunino single.

The Jays got their first run in the sixth. With two-out, Raimel Tapia (in for Springer) beat out an infield single (good hustle), went to second when Bo took a walk and scored on a hard-hit Vlad single. Unfortunately, that’s where the fun ended. Teoscar Hernandez struck out. He’s going to have to get his timing down soon.

They tied the game at two in the eighth. Vinny Capra, pinch-hitting, got his first MLB hit. Nice at-bat. Santiago Espinal followed with another single, and Tapia singled in Capra. With Bo and Vlad up next, we had hopes, but Bo struck out, and Vlad hit into a double play.

But at least it was tied, and Gausman was pitching great.

Well, he had been pitching great.

Zunino started off the bottom of the eighth with a ball that was just a couple of feet short of a home run. The ball bounced off the top of the right-field wall, just below the yellow home run line, a double instead of a home run. A Taylor infield single gave the Rays runners on the corners, and a Manuel Margot single put the Rays ahead again and ended Gausman’s day.

Tim Mayza came in and got a double play (we needed to win a review on the play at first to get it. Laz Diaz didn’t really sell the call when announcing it).

But a phantom balk, a single and a triple left us down by 3.

Gausman went 7 innings and allowed just 5 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 1 walk, and 8 strikeouts. One would think 6 baserunners, 8 strikeouts and no home runs wouldn’t add up to 4 runs.

On the offense side, we only had 6 hits, all singles. Tapia was the only Jay with 2 hits. Vlad, Chapman, Capra and Espinal had the others.

Jays of the Day: Espinal (.181 WPA), Tapia (.145), and Capra (.091). Normally I wouldn’t give a JoD for a guy getting just one at-bat, but it was his first MLB hit.

Suckage: Gausman (-.310, in part due to his own error), Vlad (-.150), Teoscar (-.119) and Kirk (-.094).

Tomorrow’s game is a 6:00 Eastern start at the House of Horrors. Hyun Jin Ryu is back from the IL. And Danny Jansen will be as well. The Rays have TBD listed as starter.

One day I’m going to try to figure out how many Blue Jays have been hurt in games at the Trop. I’m guessing more than at any other road park.

Jays, could you give me a win to write about soon?