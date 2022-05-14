Game #34 GameThread: Jays @ Rays

There are bits of Jays news:

Danny Jansen is back and in the lineup. Tyler Heineman drew the short straw and is headed back to Buffalo.

Hyun Jin Ryu is also back, and is starting today. Trent Thornton is heading to Buffalo.

George Springer isn’t in today’s lineup, but they are hopeful he won’t be going on the IL.

Springer doesn’t look badly hurt:

George Springer stretching — and dancing — with his teammates. https://t.co/iLYS8xCwy3 pic.twitter.com/80hPBNkOoh — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) May 14, 2022

There are a lot of changes in tonight’s lineup. Chapman leads off, it might be a good move for him, to get him thinking of taking pitches and not driving in runs.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RAYS Matt Chapman - 3B Yandy Diaz - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Wander Franco - SS Teoscar Hernandez - RF Manuel Margot - DH Bo Bichette - SS Harold Ramirez - 1B Santiago Espinal - 2B Randy Arozarena - LF Alejandro Kirk - DH Vidal Brujan - RF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Mike Zunino - C Danny Jansen - C Taylor Walls - 2B Raimel Tapia - CF Brett Phillips - CF Hyun Jin Ryu - LHP Ryan Yarbrough - LHP

Poll Will there be a weird Tropicana moment again today? Well of course

No, normal baseball today. vote view results 78% Well of course (18 votes)

21% No, normal baseball today. (5 votes) 23 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Chapman take a walk tonight as leadoff hitter? Yes

No vote view results 62% Yes (15 votes)

37% No (9 votes) 24 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Bo drive in a run as cleanup hitter? Yes

No vote view results 78% Yes (18 votes)

21% No (5 votes) 23 votes total Vote Now

GO JAYS GO!

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over). And don’t take the last beer, it is mine.