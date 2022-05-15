Game #34 GameThread: Springer’s Back

So there is good news, George Springer is back in the lineup today. DHing, but it is a start. I’m glad the injury wasn’t as bad it looked Friday.

And Vlad is back in the second spot, Teo third and Bo cleanup. Jansen gets the day off. I’m ok with them being careful with him for a bit.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RAYS George Springer - DH Brandon Lowe - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Wander Franco - SS Teoscar Hernandez - RF Harold Ramirez - RF Bo Bichette - SS Ji-Man Choi - 1B Santiago Espinal - 2B Randy Arozarena - LF Matt Chapman - 3B Francisco Mejia - C Lourdes Gurriel - LF Vidal Brujan - 2B Alejandro Kirk - C Brett Phillips - CF Raimel Tapia - CF Taylor Walls - 3B Alek Manoah - RHP Corey Kluber - RHP

Yesterday’s Umpire Scorecard. Pretty good, really, but the called strike accuracy is pretty low. It seems like umpires have expanded the strike zone. Generally, if they call something a ball, you can be pretty sure they are right. But they seem to be giving the pitchers a couple of inches on the outside edge of the plate. The outside edge is harder to call, they set up right on the inside edge, so those calls are easy. The outside edge is harder to see.

Dunedin’s pitchers had an amazing night yesterday. 3 pitchers combined for 24 strikeouts in 9 innings.

Nick Frasso, making his first start coming back from Tommy John surgery, went 3 innings, allowing just 1 hit, with 8 strikeouts. And he had 3 pitches at 100 MPH. You’d think he’d be a little careful in his first time back, and, well, maybe he was.

Dahian Santos followed, going 4 innings, allowing 1 hit (with 3 walks) and 10 strikeouts. Braden Scott got his 6 outs all by strikeout. He did walk 2.

Poll Alek Manoah will pitch into the 6th inning

7th inning

8th inning

9th inning vote view results 32% 6th inning (13 votes)

52% 7th inning (21 votes)

12% 8th inning (5 votes)

2% 9th inning (1 vote) 40 votes total Vote Now

Poll More runs will be driven in by the The outfields + DH

The infielders + catcher vote view results 44% The outfields + DH (15 votes)

55% The infielders + catcher (19 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now

Poll If the Jays lose we go to St. Petersburg and take down that stupid ballpark. Are you with me? Yes

Yes, and I’ll chip in for sledgehammers vote view results 18% Yes (7 votes)

81% Yes, and I’ll chip in for sledgehammers (31 votes) 38 votes total Vote Now

