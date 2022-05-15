Game #35 Preview: Manoah vs Springs

The Blue Jays will look to win the series in Tampa Bay, as they wrap up their three game set against the Rays. Today’s game is the awkward 1:40 ET start, so plan your afternoon accordingly.

Blue Jays’ Starter

Alek Manoah will head to hill for the Jays, making his seventh start of the year. He is now on a two start winless streak, after opening the season winning four straight games. Regardless, he is still having a fantastic season, currently sitting at 4-0 with a 1.75 ERA over 36 innings. His FIP is a bit higher than, sitting at 3.25. He isn’t getting the overwhelming number of strikeouts yet this year, seeing a dip of 1.5 per 9 innings compared to a year ago. But he’s still dominating, doing a great job limiting hard contact and keeping the ball off the barrels of the bat.

Rays’ Starter

This was originally going to be Corey Kluber, but he has been bumped back a day and left hander Jeffrey Springs is getting another shot in the rotation. This will be his third start of the year and 11th appearance overall. Through 17 innings, Springs has allowed 4 runs on 10 hits and 3 walks, striking out 18. All four of his runs have come off him in his two starts, with a 3-run shot from Jared Walsh his last time out accounting for 3 of the 4 runs allowed. He has otherwise looked quite dominating.

Blue Jays’ Lineup

After missing just 1 game, George Springer is back in the lineup, and we’ll be getting a Springs-Springer matchup to start the game.

Rays’ Lineup

Yesterday’s Heroes

Taylor Ward went 3-3 with a home run, double, single and two walks while driving in 5 runs, taking home the Monster Bat award. Ward only got into one of the games of the Angels - Athletics double header, but he certainly helped lead them to victory when he was in there, as the teams split the doubleheader with the A’s winning 4-3 before the Angels came back to win 9-1.

The A’s won 4-3 very much thanks to Luis Barrera. He hit a pinch hit, 2-out, 3-run home run in the bottom of the 9th to get the A’s the win. Combined with his minimal contributions in the other game, Barrera walked away from the games yesterday with the WPA King trophy thanks to a 0.96 mark.

Michael Lorenzen picked up the easy win in the Angels’ 9-1 win in the double header, but his effort was certainly worthy of the Pitcher of the Day award. He made it through 7 innings, allowing just 1 run on 5 hits and a walk, striking out 3.

I swear other games were played yesterday, but there was just a lot going on in that double header.

Find the Link

Find the link between Harold Ramírez and Zack Collins.

Stats retrieved from Fangraphs and Baseball Savant