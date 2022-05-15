Offense Missing, Jays Lose Again

Blue Jays 0 Rays 3

The latest in a series of frustrating losses.

If you don’t score, you aren’t going to win. Pretty simple stuff. But also, you gotta make the plays.

The Jays had 4 of the top 5 hardest-hit balls and 8 of the 10 hardest-hit balls (only 2 of those 8 turned into hits), and yet, there was a goose egg. The Rays had a bunch of soft stuff fall.

And surprisingly, Matt Chapman made 2 errors (directly leading to 2 of the Rays' 3 runs). Add into the day's mistakes, Santiago Espinal was picked off of first, and Alek Manoah threw a run-scoring wild pitch.

Anyway, Alek pitched great. Allowed just 5 hits (4 singles and a double), 0 walks, 4 strikeouts and a hit batter. 1 earned and 2 unearned runs.

Trevor Richards pitched a clean inning with a strikeout (on his birthday, he is 29 today). Ryan Borucki got 2 outs of the eight but gave up a single and was the victim of a Chapman error, throwing high over Vlad’s head at first. David Phelps got the last out.

On offence, well, they hit the ball hard a far bit, but always into gloves. They had 5 hits in total, 4 singles and a double. No one had more than one hit. Springer, Hernandez, Bichette, and Chapman all were hitless.

I don’t know. Hitting the ball hard should get us hits, but instead, it leads to hard-hit outs for us.

I hate the mushy balls. Something I think will clear the wall comes out as a medium fly out. I don’t understand the point.

Jays of the Day: There weren’t any. The top score was Richards at .008.

Suckage: Teoscar (-.106 WPA), Springer (-.099) and, of course, Chapman. Manoah had the number (-.094), but much of that was because of the error.

The Jays are travelling back to Toronto for a three-game series with the Mariners (who won’t have Robbie Ray).