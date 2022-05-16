Game #36 GameThread: Mariners @ Jays

We could use a winning streak starting now.

The roof is open!

Robbie Ray didn’t make the trip to Toronto, so we can pretty much be sure that he isn’t vaccinated, which might explain why the Jays didn’t go hard to re-sign him. The Mariners don’t get to add a player to their roster to take his spot. The rule is that pitchers who pitched within four days of their team coming into Canada can’t be replaced on the roster.

Tyler Heineman was claimed off ‘outright waivers’ by the Pirates. Best of luck to him.

And some injury updates:

Some #BlueJays injury updates:

- Mayza (forearm inflammation) is undergoing further testing, including MRI

- Nate Pearson (mono) throwing BP tomorrow at PDC

- Tayler Saucedo (hip) playing light catch today at PDC — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) May 16, 2022

Today's Lineups MARINERS BLUE JAYS Abraham Toro - 2B George Springer - CF Ty France - 1B Bo Bichette - SS J.P. Crawford - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Julio Rodriguez - CF Teoscar Hernandez - RF Jesse Winker - LF Zack Collins - DH Eugenio Suarez - 3B Santiago Espinal - 2B Luis Torrens - C Matt Chapman - 3B Steven Souza - DH Danny Jansen - C Dylan Moore - RF Raimel Tapia - LF Chris Flexen - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

GO JAYS GO!

