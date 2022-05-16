 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game #36 GameThread: Mariners @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

We could use a winning streak starting now.

The roof is open!

Robbie Ray didn’t make the trip to Toronto, so we can pretty much be sure that he isn’t vaccinated, which might explain why the Jays didn’t go hard to re-sign him. The Mariners don’t get to add a player to their roster to take his spot. The rule is that pitchers who pitched within four days of their team coming into Canada can’t be replaced on the roster.

Tyler Heineman was claimed off ‘outright waivers’ by the Pirates. Best of luck to him.

And some injury updates:

Today's Lineups

MARINERS BLUE JAYS
Abraham Toro - 2B George Springer - CF
Ty France - 1B Bo Bichette - SS
J.P. Crawford - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Julio Rodriguez - CF Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Jesse Winker - LF Zack Collins - DH
Eugenio Suarez - 3B Santiago Espinal - 2B
Luis Torrens - C Matt Chapman - 3B
Steven Souza - DH Danny Jansen - C
Dylan Moore - RF Raimel Tapia - LF
Chris Flexen - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

Poll

Of this three game series, the Jays will win

Poll

Kikuchi will walk ___ batters today?

Poll

Will the Jays hit a home run tonight?

GO JAYS GO!

