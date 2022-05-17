Game #37 GameThread: Rays @ Jays

We have a one-game winning streak going.

I’m going to be out, so putting together the GameThread early. So if there is any news between now and then, share it in the thread. I should be back by game time unless, you know, I decide to watch it from a bar.

There is this:

Nate Pearson threw a 28-pitch bullpen and was up to 96 mph, the #BlueJays say.



The next step is to face live hitters down in Dunedin and his timeline should be a little clearer from there. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 17, 2022

Today’s lineup:

Today's Lineups MARINERS BLUE JAYS Adam Frazier - 2B George Springer - CF Ty France - 1B Bo Bichette - SS J.P. Crawford - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Jesse Winker - LF Teoscar Hernandez - DH Eugenio Suarez - 3B Alejandro Kirk - C Julio Rodriguez - CF Matt Chapman - 3B Mike Ford - DH Lourdes Gurriel - LF Steven Souza - RF Santiago Espinal - 2B Cal Raleigh - C Raimel Tapia - RF Logan Gilbert - RHP Jose Berrios - RHP

On a personal note, I’m going to ride in the MS Ride at the end of June, and, of course, I’m trying to raise money for MS research. If you have a few dollars to give to a good cause, I’d appreciate it.

It is 90ish Kilometers a day for two days on a bicycle. I think I’m in good enough shape to do it, but I need some riding time before then to ummmm make it so my butt doesn’t hurt too much,

Here is the link to my page.

https://msspbike.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donordrive.participant&participantID=17984

Thank you.

Poll Who will drive home the Jays first run? Springer

Bichette

Guerrero

Hernandez

Kirk

Chapman

Gurriel

Espinal

Poll Berrios will pitch into the 5th

6th

7th

Poll Will Tom make it home for the first pitch? Sure

GO JAYS GO!

