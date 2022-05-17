Great Start From Berríos , Jays Beat Mariners

Mariners 0 Blue Jays 3

What a great start by Jose Berrios. 7 innings, 6 hits, 2 walks and 4 strikeouts. He was dominant. He did give up a walk (tight zone by the plate umpire on ‘ball’ four) and a single to start the eighth. I was hoping he’d finish the inning.

But David Phelps came in with two on and no outs and worked his way out without allowing a run.

On the offensive side, we only scored in one inning, but it was enough. In the second inning, we got three runs:

Alejandro Kirk led off with a double. Nicely hit down the left-field line. Kirk also threw out Julio Rodreguez trying to steal second, so a good night for him.

Matt Chapman was hit on the elbow with a pitch. I was worried for a moment, but he didn’t seem concerned.

An out later, Santiago Espinal singled to load the bases. Anyone other than Kirk would have scored from second.

After a Raimel Tapia strikeout (which had me grumbling, gotta make contact there), George Springer hit a fly to right. A diving attempt came up short, and Springer drove in three with a triple.

The Jays only had 6 hits. And no Jay had more than one. Vlad kept his hitting streak alive. 14 games now. And yet....he still doesn’t look locked in.

Adam Cimber pitched the ninth, 3 up, 3 down, for his 3rd save of the season and second in two nights.

Jays of the Day: Springer (.216 WPA), Berrios (.206), and Phelps (.157).

Suckage: Tapia (-.091 for an 0 for 2, walk, k).

Tomorrow the Jays go for the sweep, with Kevin Gausman (3-2, 2.40) starting. Marco Gonzales (1-4, 3.38) for the Mariners.

And I had a could of very nice tacos, a beer (Canmore Brown Ale is a very nice beer for anyone in Alberta who wants to try a craft beer), and a strawberry-rhubarb crisp for dessert. Life is good.