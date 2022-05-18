Game #38 GameThread: Mariners @ Jays

We have a win streak going.

I’m out this afternoon but should be back for game time. In case I’m not, I’m putting the GameThread together early.

There is a bit of news:

Jordan Romano has a gastrointestinal infection. He’s taking antibiotics and ‘is on the mend’.

And Tim Mayza is having a ‘follow up’ tonight out of an abundance of caution, but they feel his inflammation is in his forearm and not structural.

Today’s lineup:

Today's Lineups MARINERS BLUE JAYS Adam Frazier - RF George Springer - CF Ty France - 1B Bo Bichette - SS J.P. Crawford - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Jesse Winker - LF Teoscar Hernandez - RF Eugenio Suarez - 3B Alejandro Kirk - DH Julio Rodriguez - CF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Abraham Toro - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B Mike Ford - DH Santiago Espinal - 2B Cal Raleigh - C Danny Jansen - C Marco Gonzales - LHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

On a personal note, I’m going to ride in the MS Ride at the end of June, and, of course, I’m trying to raise money for MS research. If you have a few dollars to give to a good cause, I’d appreciate it.

It is 90ish Kilometers a day for two days on a bicycle. I think I’m in good enough shape to do it, but I need some riding time before then to ummmm make it so my butt doesn’t hurt too much,

Here is the link to my page.

https://msspbike.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donordrive.participant&participantID=17984

Thank you.

GO JAYS GO!

