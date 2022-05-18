Jays Don’t Score, Lose to Mariners

Mariners 5 Blue Jays 1

Weren’t those two wins nice?

And today, we are back to the Jays, who can’t score. They had 7 hits but were 0 for 3 with RISP (really didn’t have RISP). The only Jay with 2 hits was Santiago Espinal (and one of those was a very weakly hit infield single). And our only extra-base hit was a Teoscar Hernandez double (he was picked off of second soon after, high on the list of things that CAN NOT HAPPEN).

Added to the bad news, Lourdes Gurriel came out of the game with hamstring tightness. No word on how serious it is yet. The Jays have an off-day tomorrow, so they have time to evaluate him.

On the pitching side, Kevin Gausman had a bit of bad luck early, giving up three singles before getting his first out. Only one of the three was hit hard. But he got out of the inning with just one run scoring.

He gave up one more run in the fifth, on a Cal Raleigh home run, the first homer Gausman against Gausman this season.

Kevin went 5 innings and allowed 7 hits, 2 earned, 1 walk and 3 strikeouts. Not one of his better starts, but he did have some bad luck.

Trevor Richards had a very quick sixth inning, and the seventh started nice too, getting two quick outs. But then a single and a homer put this one out of reach.

Not that it mattered, but Ryan Borucki finished off the seventh. Ross Stripling pitched the last two innings, giving up another home run, this one a solo homer.

No Jays of the Day.

Suckage (I’m open to suggestions for a new name for this, it has been 14 years for a name I came up with as a space filler until I thought something better): Richards (-.132 WPA), Hernandez (-.154, 1 for 4, leaving 4 on base, and getting picked off second), and Jansen (-.113, 0 for 3, left 3 on base).

Tomorrow is an off-day, and then Joey Votto and the Reds come to town for a weekend series. Votto should be back from the IL for the series.

Oh well, the Flames scored on their first shot of the game.