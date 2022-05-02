Game #24 Preview: Montgomery vs Stripling

The Blue Jays welcome the red hot Yankees into Rogers Centre to open up a three game series between the top two teams in the AL East. First pitch tonight is set for 7:07 ET.

Blue Jays’ Starter

Ross Stripling gets the ball gets the ball for the Jays once again, making his fourth start and sixth appearance overall this season. So far, things have gone quite well for, as he enters play with a 3.60 and a very shiny 2.29 FIP. Through 15 innings this season, he has struck out 12 while walking just 4, and has yet to surrender a home run.

Stripling keeps getting stronger every time he pitches as well, with his last outing reaching 5 innings with 1 run and 7 strikeouts. He also worked his way up to 84 pitches last time, so if things are going well again today, he could theoretically push 90.

Yankees’ Starter

Left hander Jordan Montgomery will get the ball for the Yankees, making his fifth start. Things are going well for him in the early going as well, as he is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA. Through 20 innings, he has allowed 14 hits and 5 walks, striking out 15 while allowing a single home run. He has also beaned 3 batters already this year, which puts him in a tie for third most in the AL so far this year.

Blue Jays’ Lineup

Facing a lefty again, don’t be surprised to see Vinny Capra back in the lineup, maybe getting a start in right field this time, as Lourdes Gurriel Jr. heads back out to the outfield.

Bo Bichette, who had a big home run yesterday and is slowly working his way out of his early season struggles, is probably looking forward to today’s matchup. In 9 PA, Bo is 4-8 with a pair of home runs and a double off Montgomery, one of the best head to head numbers Bichette has against any pitcher.

Alejandro Kirk has caught two days in a row, and with Alek Manoah scheduled to pitch tomorrow, Kirk isn’t likely to be behind the plate today. He’s probably still going to get the start at DH as the Jays load the lineup with righties. But look for either Tyler Heineman (switch hitter) or Zack Collins (lefty) to get the start.

Yankees’ Lineup

The Yankees have fully taken advantage of their weak schedule, rattling off 9 wins in a row like you’re supposed to against against the worst teams in the league. Over the course of their winning streak, they’re hitting a combined .290/.363/.543 with 20 home runs and about 7.5 runs per game. Aaron Judge (7 home runs) and Anthony Rizzo (5 home runs) have been particularly hot during that stretch.

Perhaps the biggest contributor to the Yankees’ lineup so far has been health. This grouping of oft-injured players has seen near perfect health through the first month of the season, with projected starting catcher Ben Rortvedt, who went down before the season began, being the only position player to miss much time. Rortvedt is still out with his oblique strain, and will likely be for some time still.

Joey Gallo missed yesterday’s game with a groin strain, but it doesn’t seem serious. But he, along with whoever is catching, remains the only weak spot in the Yankees’ lineup right now.

Yesterdays’ Heroes

Kyle Schwarber went 3-4 with a pair of home runs, driving in 3 runs to pick up the Monster Bat award. Schwarber couldn’t do it alone though, as his Phillies fell to the Mets 10-6.

Harrison Bader had a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the 7th inning, while also collecting some WPA benefit on an error earlier in the game, to come out on top of the WPA King leaderboard. He takes home the trophy with a .494 mark in the Cardinals 7-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Marcus Stroman threw 7 shutout innings yesterday, allowing just 2 hits and a walk to pick up the Pitcher of the Day award. Stroman struck out 5 and earned the win as well, as his Cubs beat the Brewers 2-0.

Find the Link

Find the link between Joey Gallo and Jermyll James Jarmon.

Stats retrieved from Fangraphs and Baseball Savant