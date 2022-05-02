GameThread Game #24: Yankees at Blue Jays

Another “no time, insert your wittiest prose here” post.

Today's Lineups YANKEES BLUE JAYS DJ LeMahieu - 3B George Springer - CF Aaron Judge - CF Bo Bichette - SS Anthony Rizzo - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Giancarlo Stanton - RF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Josh Donaldson - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Aaron Hicks - LF Alejandro Kirk - DH Gleyber Torres - 2B Santiago Espinal - 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS Raimel Tapia - RF Jose Trevino - C Tyler Heineman - C J. Montgomery - LHP Ross Stripling - RHP

Poll How many games will the Jays win in this series? 0

1

2

All 3! vote view results 12% 0 (8 votes)

16% 1 (11 votes)

55% 2 (36 votes)

15% All 3! (10 votes) 65 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many saves will Romano have in this series? Zero

One

Two or more vote view results 12% Zero (7 votes)

64% One (37 votes)

22% Two or more (13 votes) 57 votes total Vote Now

Poll How crispy will Ross "chicken strip" Stripling be today? Not very crispy

Somewhat crispy

Pretty crispy

Extra crispy! vote view results 10% Not very crispy (6 votes)

24% Somewhat crispy (14 votes)

56% Pretty crispy (32 votes)

8% Extra crispy! (5 votes) 57 votes total Vote Now

GO JAYS GO!

