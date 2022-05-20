Game #39 GameThread: Reds @ Jays

Happy Joey Votto Day. Years ago, someone on the site bet me that Votto would be a Blue Jays within three years. That was roughly ten years ago. I still haven’t been payed.

There are little bits of Jays news:

Gabriel Moreno was taken out of yesterday’s Bisons game, after being hit in the elbow with a pitch. He isn’t in the lineup today.

Jordan Romano says he’s all recovered and available tonight.

Tim Mayza’s MRI came back clean. He’ll start throwing soon.

Lourdes is sitting today with a sore leg.

The Red have put four players on the restricted list (unvaccinated). Joel Kehnel RHP, Tyler Mahle (RHP), Brandon Drury (IF) and Albert Almora (OF). Ross Detwiler is on the Bereavement List.

Graham Ashcraft RHP, Taylor Motter (IF) and Aristides Aquino (OF) have been added to the roster.

Roger Angell passed away. He was one of the great baseball writers. You can read about him here.

Today's Lineups REDS BLUE JAYS Matt Reynolds - 2B George Springer - DH Tyler Stephenson - C Bo Bichette - SS Tommy Pham - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Joey Votto - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Kyle Farmer - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Mike Moustakas - DH Raimel Tapia - LF Taylor Motter - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Tyler Naquin - RF Danny Jansen - C TJ Friedl - CF Bradley Zimmer - CF Luis Castillo - RHP Hyun Jin Ryu - LHP

Poll Will Joey Votto get a hit tonight? Yes

No vote view results 69% Yes (16 votes)

30% No (7 votes) 23 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Votto get a standing ovation? Yes

No vote view results 66% Yes (14 votes)

33% No (7 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now