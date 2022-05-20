Great Start from Ryu, Jays Beat Reds

Reds 1 Blue Jays 2

I guess all you have to do is score more than the other team, but scoring several more than the other team would be nice.

Hyun Jin Ryu gave us 6 innings of shutout ball. He was hit hard at times. 4 of his 6 hits against were doubles (sounds like me at the bar) , and a few other hard-hit balls found gloves, but the results are what matters. He didn’t walk anyone and had just 3 strikeouts.

One of the doubles was a fly to center that Bradley Zimmer should have caught, but he turned the wrong way and couldn’t make up for the mistake.

Both our runs came in the fifth inning.

Bradley Zimmer started things with a one-out double. George Springer followed up with an RBI single. And Bo Bichette doubled down the left-field line. That was the total of our scoring on the night.

We had 9 hits (which may be a high for May, but I’m not going to check right now). Zimmer, Santiago Espinal and Raimel Tapia had 2 each. Vlad, Teoscar and Danny had the 0 for. Espinal was caught stealing in the eighth.

No homers. Tapia hit one to center that I’m sure would have been a home run if it wasn’t for the dead balls. Just cranked it.

And our bullpen did the job:

Ryan Borucki had a tough time. He couldn’t seem to find the strike zone. He gave up a hit, and hit a batter, getting just one out. He got the one run against.

Adam Cimber came in and gave up a single that just barely got over Espinal, that plated the Reds’ run. But then he got 2 strikeouts (despite being robbed on a pitch that wasn’t even near a corner of the zone).

Yimi Garcia pitched an excellent eighth inning, getting 2 strikeouts. That’s the best I’ve seen him pitch.

And Jordan Romano just recovered from a stomach flu of some sort, and got through the ninth on 10 pitches for his 13th save of the season.

Jays of the Day: Ryu (.342 WPA), Romano (.160), Garcia (.119) and Springer (.093).

Suckage: Jansen (-.109, 0 for 3, k, and couldn’t be seen behind the plate with the camo chest protector (yes, this joke has been done to death), Borucki (-.097, I don’t know if it was an issue with the slick baseballs, but he couldn’t seem to make the ball do what he wanted) and Vlad (-.095, 0 for 4, his hit streak ends).

Tomorrow we have Alek Manoah (4-1, 1.71) vs. the Reds and Shecky Hunter Green (1-6, 6.21). It is a 3:00 Eastern start. I’m going to be missing going golfing with my son.