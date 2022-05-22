Game #41 GameThread: Reds @ Jays

Damn, I posted this instead of scheduling it. Oh well it is up early.

Once again, I’m going to be missing in action today. I promise it won’t happen again until it happens again.

Today we have Yusei Kukichi (2-1, 3.38) trying to show his last couple of starts were flukes.

For the Reds Graham Ashcraft gets his first MLB start. Ashcraft is #8 on MLB Pipeline’s top 30 Reds prospects list. Apparently, he is a fastball/slider pitcher who throws an occasional change. He’s made 7 starts at AAA Louisville with a 1.65 ERA, with 17 walks and 30 strikeouts in 32.2 innings. Control has always been his issue.

Zack Collins gets a start today. Always get off to a hot start if you want to get more playing time than you deserve. Lourdes is sitting again. I don’t know if it is continued soreness or continued inability to make contact.

It would be a good day for Teoscar Hernandez to start hitting. He is 1 for his last 23 at bats.

Today's Lineups REDS BLUE JAYS Matt Reynolds - 2B George Springer - CF Tyler Stephenson - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Tommy Pham - LF Bo Bichette - SS Joey Votto - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Kyle Farmer - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Aristides Aquino - CF Matt Chapman - 3B Tyler Naquin - RF Danny Jansen - C Taylor Motter - 3B Zack Collins - DH Aramis Garcia - C Raimel Tapia - LF Graham Ashcraft - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

