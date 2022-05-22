Game #41 GameThread: Reds @ Jays

Damn, I posted this instead of scheduling it. Oh well it is up early.
Once again, I’m going to be missing in action today. I promise it won’t happen again until it happens again.
Today we have Yusei Kukichi (2-1, 3.38) trying to show his last couple of starts were flukes.
For the Reds Graham Ashcraft gets his first MLB start. Ashcraft is #8 on MLB Pipeline’s top 30 Reds prospects list. Apparently, he is a fastball/slider pitcher who throws an occasional change. He’s made 7 starts at AAA Louisville with a 1.65 ERA, with 17 walks and 30 strikeouts in 32.2 innings. Control has always been his issue.
Zack Collins gets a start today. Always get off to a hot start if you want to get more playing time than you deserve. Lourdes is sitting again. I don’t know if it is continued soreness or continued inability to make contact.
It would be a good day for Teoscar Hernandez to start hitting. He is 1 for his last 23 at bats.
Today's Lineups
|REDS
|BLUE JAYS
|Matt Reynolds - 2B
|George Springer - CF
|Tyler Stephenson - DH
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Tommy Pham - LF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Joey Votto - 1B
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Kyle Farmer - SS
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Aristides Aquino - CF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Tyler Naquin - RF
|Danny Jansen - C
|Taylor Motter - 3B
|Zack Collins - DH
|Aramis Garcia - C
|Raimel Tapia - LF
|Graham Ashcraft - RHP
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
Poll
Do we get a sweep today?
-
75%
Yes
-
25%
Yes
Poll
Who drives in the first Jays run?
-
71%
Infielder/catcher
-
28%
Outfielder/DH
Poll
Which of the two strike zone challenged starters walks the most batters?
-
22%
Kikuchi
-
77%
Ashcroft
Poll
Will Teoscar get a hit today?
-
69%
Yes
-
30%
No
Loading comments...