Monday Bantering: Espinal Bats Second

There is a change in the Blue Jays lineup tonight. Santiago Espinal is batting second. That puts Vlad third, Bo fourth and Teoscar fifth.

I’m ok with it. But if the don’t start hitting, the batting order really doesn’t matter.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS CARDINALS George Springer - DH Tommy Edman - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Nolan Gorman - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Nolan Arenado - 3B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Juan Yepez - DH Alejandro Kirk - C Brendan Donovan - RF Matt Chapman - 3B Corey Dickerson - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Harrison Bader - CF Bradley Zimmer - CF Andrew Knizner - C Jose Berrios - RHP Miles Mikolas - RHP

There isn’t much else for Jays news.

When you don't give up a hit, chances are you've got a pretty good shot at being named International League Pitcher of the Week! #Bisons RHP Thomas Hatch! @BlueJays | #NextLevel https://t.co/A7esQ5Svjh — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) May 23, 2022

I wondered if Josh Donaldson would get a suspension for what he said to Tim Anderson. But Josh is going on the IL with Covid. I mean he still might get suspended, but he won’t be playing for a few days.

Donaldson tried to say it was a joke between him and Anderson. But then, for that to be a joke, you’d have to be a friend of the guy first. I don’t think he’s helping himself there. We’ll see if MLB has anything to say about it soon.

Yeah it was soon: