Game #42 GameThread: Jays @ Cardinals

The Jays have a two-game series in St. Louis.

Today’s lineup has Santiago batting second, Vlad third, Bo fourth and Teoscar fifth.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS CARDINALS George Springer - DH Tommy Edman - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Nolan Gorman - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Nolan Arenado - 3B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Juan Yepez - DH Alejandro Kirk - C Brendan Donovan - RF Matt Chapman - 3B Corey Dickerson - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Harrison Bader - CF Bradley Zimmer - CF Andrew Knizner - C Jose Berrios - RHP Miles Mikolas - RHP

Poll Is this the game that we finally get more than three runs? Yes

Sadly no vote view results 36% Yes (13 votes)

63% Sadly no (23 votes) 36 votes total Vote Now

Poll Santiago will get on base Once

Twice

Three or more times vote view results 26% Once (9 votes)

52% Twice (18 votes)

20% Three or more times (7 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will we get a home run today? Yes

No vote view results 47% Yes (16 votes)

52% No (18 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now

GO JAYS GO!

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over). And don’t take the last beer. It is mine.