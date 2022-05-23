 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game #42 GameThread: Jays @ Cardinals

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Jays have a two-game series in St. Louis.

Today’s lineup has Santiago batting second, Vlad third, Bo fourth and Teoscar fifth.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS CARDINALS
George Springer - DH Tommy Edman - SS
Santiago Espinal - 2B Nolan Gorman - 2B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
Bo Bichette - SS Nolan Arenado - 3B
Teoscar Hernandez - RF Juan Yepez - DH
Alejandro Kirk - C Brendan Donovan - RF
Matt Chapman - 3B Corey Dickerson - LF
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Harrison Bader - CF
Bradley Zimmer - CF Andrew Knizner - C
Jose Berrios - RHP Miles Mikolas - RHP

Poll

Is this the game that we finally get more than three runs?

view results
  • 36%
    Yes
    (13 votes)
  • 63%
    Sadly no
    (23 votes)
36 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Santiago will get on base

view results
  • 26%
    Once
    (9 votes)
  • 52%
    Twice
    (18 votes)
  • 20%
    Three or more times
    (7 votes)
34 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will we get a home run today?

view results
  • 47%
    Yes
    (16 votes)
  • 52%
    No
    (18 votes)
34 votes total Vote Now

GO JAYS GO!

