Game #42 GameThread: Jays @ Cardinals

The Jays have a two-game series in St. Louis.
Today’s lineup has Santiago batting second, Vlad third, Bo fourth and Teoscar fifth.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|CARDINALS
|George Springer - DH
|Tommy Edman - SS
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Nolan Gorman - 2B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Juan Yepez - DH
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Brendan Donovan - RF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Corey Dickerson - LF
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Harrison Bader - CF
|Bradley Zimmer - CF
|Andrew Knizner - C
|Jose Berrios - RHP
|Miles Mikolas - RHP
Poll
Is this the game that we finally get more than three runs?
-
36%
Yes
-
63%
Sadly no
Poll
Santiago will get on base
-
26%
Once
-
52%
Twice
-
20%
Three or more times
Poll
Will we get a home run today?
-
47%
Yes
-
52%
No
GO JAYS GO!
