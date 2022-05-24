Tuesday Bantering: Today’s Lineups

I missed news yesterday. The Blue Jays sent Zack Collins down to Buffalo and brought Julian Merryweather back up, and, of course, he pitched yesterday (and did a good job).

And Nate Pearson is to start a rehab assignment later this week in Dunedin.

And today’s lineup has Espinal in the two spot again. Kirk DHes and Jansen catches Gausman. Gurriel sits, and Tapia plays left.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS CARDINALS George Springer - CF Tommy Edman - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Brendan Donovan - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Nolan Arenado - 3B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Juan Yepez - DH Alejandro Kirk - DH Nolan Gorman - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B Corey Dickerson - LF Danny Jansen - C Harrison Bader - CF Raimel Tapia - LF Andrew Knizner - C Kevin Gausman - RHP Jordan Hicks - RHP

14 children and a teacher were killed in the latest mass shooting in the states. It seems incredible to me that this continues to happen, and politicians will still do nothing. It is so depressing. Sometimes I think sports are depressing, but I’m wrong. Children being killed that’s depressing.