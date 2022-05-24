Game #43 GameThread: Jays @ Cardinals

I don’t suppose asking for runs will do any good, right? Well, I’m still going to do it. Please score. Early, often, late, just score.

Santiago Espinal bats second again. Jansen catches. Kirk DHes. Gurriel sits. Tapia plays.

I’ve enjoyed watching Gausman pitch. I’m sure that will continue tonight.

I guess the good news is the games have been much shorter this season. But then I’d much rather watch a long exciting game than a short, boring one.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS CARDINALS George Springer - CF Tommy Edman - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Brendan Donovan - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Nolan Arenado - 3B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Juan Yepez - DH Alejandro Kirk - DH Nolan Gorman - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B Corey Dickerson - LF Danny Jansen - C Harrison Bader - CF Raimel Tapia - LF Andrew Knizner - C Kevin Gausman - RHP Jordan Hicks - RHP

I just watched the last episode of season 6 of Better Call Saul, and I’m not sure TV gets any better than that. No spoilers, but it was pretty amazing.

GO JAYS GO!

