Jays Win a Blow Out

Blue Jays 8 Cardinals 1

So that was something completely different,

Who knew we were allowed to hit 3 home runs in a game (or in a week, for that matter)? The Jays scored:

One in the first: Springer started things off with a walk. An out later, Vlad singled him to second. A force out put runners on the corners, and Teoscar Hernandez came through with a single, his first hit since May 18th. Once again, I hoped we’d score more and worried that this would be it for runs.

Three in the fourth: Alejandro Kirk gets yet another infield single. I don’t know how that keeps happening. Matt Chapman followed with a walk. And then Danny Jansen homered (408 feet). I was thrilled we finally scored 4 runs in a game. It became the first time since May 16th that we scored more than 3 runs.

Three in the sixth: Raimel Tapia started things off with a line single to center. George Springer followed with a line drive to right that Brandan Donovan dove for and missed. It looked like the stadium lights go in his eyes. Last night the Cardinals’ outfield caught everything. Tapia scored, and Springer got a triple. Espinal hit one deep enough for Springer to score. Vlad followed up with his first home run since May 5th. It was a no-doubter, 438 feet, hit at 109.1 MPH. Bo followed with a double, but we didn’t score him. 7-0. Last time we scored 7 runs? May 7th.

One in the seventh: Jansen hit his second home run of the game. #5 on the season for Danny.

In all, we had 11 hits and 8 walks. Cards starter Jordan Hicks had a lot of trouble finding the strike zone. Throwing 100 MPH is great and all, but it has to come near the plate.

Jansen, Kirk, Bichette, and Guerrero all had two hits. Springer and Chapman had two walks each.

Santiago Espinal’s hitting streak ends at 16 games, but he did have a walk and a sac fly. He was the only Jay not to get a hit.

Kevin Gausman had a bit of a rough start, giving out two two-out walks (he didn’t give up two walks the first month of the season). He threw 27 pitches in the inning.

After that, he settled down and went 6 innings, allowing just 4 hits, with 8 strikeouts (and those 2 walks were the only ones he allowed all game). He was pretty untouchable, with 3 soft singles and a double.

Ross Stripling gave up a run in his 2 innings of work, but the game was well in hand by then. I was hoping he would get to pitch the ninth for a 3 inning save, but Andrew Vasquez got the ninth. He likely needed the work.

Jays of the Day: Gausman (.233 WPA) and Jansen (.146).

No one had the Suckage number. Espinal had the low mark at -.083.

The Jays get tomorrow off and then start a four-game series against the Angels in Anaheim on Thursday. Late-night games for you guys in Ontario.