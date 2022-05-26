 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jays Roster Moves: Biggio Up, Capra Down

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees 00Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

We knew this was coming:

Cavan Biggio has been called up from Buffalo. He was hitting .274/.462/.379 in 10 games, with 10 walks and 6 strikeouts.

Vinny Capra heads back to Buffalo. He hit .200/.429/.200 in 7 PA for the Jays. I wish he would have gotten a bit more playing time but such is the life of the 26th man on the roster.

I’d have liked to see Cavan hit with some power, while in Buffalo, but I hope he’ll look better than he did early in the season.

Cavan is right into the lineup, Teoscar sits:

Game time is 9:30 Eastern. Ohtani pitches for the Angels. Ryu for the Jays.

