Jays Roster Moves: Biggio Up, Capra Down

We knew this was coming:

Cavan Biggio has been called up from Buffalo. He was hitting .274/.462/.379 in 10 games, with 10 walks and 6 strikeouts.

Vinny Capra heads back to Buffalo. He hit .200/.429/.200 in 7 PA for the Jays. I wish he would have gotten a bit more playing time but such is the life of the 26th man on the roster.

I’d have liked to see Cavan hit with some power, while in Buffalo, but I hope he’ll look better than he did early in the season.

Cavan is right into the lineup, Teoscar sits:

#BlueJays Lineup 05/26/22



1. George Springer CF

2. Santiago Espinal 2B

3. Vladimir Guerrero DH

4. Bo Bichette SS

5. Matt Chapman 3B

6. Raimel Tapia RF

7. Danny Jansen C

8. Lourdes Gurriel LF

9. Cavan Biggio 1B



Starting Pitcher : Hyun Jin Ryu — Daily MLB Lineups (@DailyMLBLineup) May 26, 2022

Game time is 9:30 Eastern. Ohtani pitches for the Angels. Ryu for the Jays.