Jays Roster Moves: Biggio Up, Capra Down

We knew this was coming:
Cavan Biggio has been called up from Buffalo. He was hitting .274/.462/.379 in 10 games, with 10 walks and 6 strikeouts.
Vinny Capra heads back to Buffalo. He hit .200/.429/.200 in 7 PA for the Jays. I wish he would have gotten a bit more playing time but such is the life of the 26th man on the roster.
I’d have liked to see Cavan hit with some power, while in Buffalo, but I hope he’ll look better than he did early in the season.
Cavan is right into the lineup, Teoscar sits:
#BlueJays Lineup 05/26/22— Daily MLB Lineups (@DailyMLBLineup) May 26, 2022
1. George Springer CF
2. Santiago Espinal 2B
3. Vladimir Guerrero DH
4. Bo Bichette SS
5. Matt Chapman 3B
6. Raimel Tapia RF
7. Danny Jansen C
8. Lourdes Gurriel LF
9. Cavan Biggio 1B
Starting Pitcher : Hyun Jin Ryu
Game time is 9:30 Eastern. Ohtani pitches for the Angels. Ryu for the Jays.
