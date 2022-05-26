Game #44 GameThread: Jays @ Angels

The Jays have a tough task tonight. Shohei Ohtani is on the mound for the Angels. But we enjoyed all the runs yesterday, which should cover us for a couple of days.
Cavan Biggio is back and batting ninth tonight. Vlad DHes and Teoscar sits, the team says it is ‘just a day off’.
MLB can’t make their minds up on their rules:
MLB has informed clubs they will be permitted to carry 14 pitchers until June 19, source tells @TheAthletic. Earlier revised plan had been for 13-man limit to take effect on May 30.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 26, 2022
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|ANGELS
|George Springer - CF
|Luis Rengifo - 2B
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Mike Trout - CF
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Shohei Ohtani - DH
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Anthony Rendon - 3B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Matt Duffy - 1B
|Raimel Tapia - RF
|Max Stassi - C
|Danny Jansen - C
|Juan Lagares - RF
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Brandon Marsh - LF
|Cavan Biggio - 1B
|Andrew Velazquez - SS
|Hyun Jin Ryu - LHP
|Shohei Ohtani - RHP
Poll
Will the Jays score against Ohtani?
Poll
Will Cavan get a base on balls tonight?
