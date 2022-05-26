Game #44 GameThread: Jays @ Angels

The Jays have a tough task tonight. Shohei Ohtani is on the mound for the Angels. But we enjoyed all the runs yesterday, which should cover us for a couple of days.

Cavan Biggio is back and batting ninth tonight. Vlad DHes and Teoscar sits, the team says it is ‘just a day off’.

MLB can’t make their minds up on their rules:

MLB has informed clubs they will be permitted to carry 14 pitchers until June 19, source tells @TheAthletic. Earlier revised plan had been for 13-man limit to take effect on May 30. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 26, 2022

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ANGELS George Springer - CF Luis Rengifo - 2B Santiago Espinal - 2B Mike Trout - CF Vladimir Guerrero - DH Shohei Ohtani - DH Bo Bichette - SS Anthony Rendon - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Matt Duffy - 1B Raimel Tapia - RF Max Stassi - C Danny Jansen - C Juan Lagares - RF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Brandon Marsh - LF Cavan Biggio - 1B Andrew Velazquez - SS Hyun Jin Ryu - LHP Shohei Ohtani - RHP

