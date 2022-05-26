 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game #44 GameThread: Jays @ Angels

By Tom Dakers
Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Jays have a tough task tonight. Shohei Ohtani is on the mound for the Angels. But we enjoyed all the runs yesterday, which should cover us for a couple of days.

Cavan Biggio is back and batting ninth tonight. Vlad DHes and Teoscar sits, the team says it is ‘just a day off’.

MLB can’t make their minds up on their rules:

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS ANGELS
George Springer - CF Luis Rengifo - 2B
Santiago Espinal - 2B Mike Trout - CF
Vladimir Guerrero - DH Shohei Ohtani - DH
Bo Bichette - SS Anthony Rendon - 3B
Matt Chapman - 3B Matt Duffy - 1B
Raimel Tapia - RF Max Stassi - C
Danny Jansen - C Juan Lagares - RF
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Brandon Marsh - LF
Cavan Biggio - 1B Andrew Velazquez - SS
Hyun Jin Ryu - LHP Shohei Ohtani - RHP

Poll

Will the Jays score against Ohtani?

view results
  • 94%
    Yes
    (18 votes)
  • 5%
    No
    (1 vote)
19 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Cavan get a base on balls tonight?

view results
  • 58%
    Yes
    (10 votes)
  • 41%
    No
    (7 votes)
17 votes total Vote Now

