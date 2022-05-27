Game #45 GameThread: Jays @ Angels

Tonight’s game isn’t on Sportsnet, or MLB.tv or Facebook or YouTube....Nope tonight it is on Apple TV+ (the + is for money, your money which they want).

Apparently, we can watch for free but you need an Apple ID. I just went thru the bother of figuring it out for tonight. Jays, if I go through the work to watch this on, you damn well better win.

How to watch:

Almost time for #FridayNightBaseball.



Here's how to watch us FREE on @AppleTVPlus tonight — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 27, 2022

If you are listening to the game on the radio, Ben Shulman (Dan’s son) is filling in for Ben Wagner.

There isn’t much for Jays' news today. This isn’t Jays news, but I admire Gabe Kapler for his stand:

Giants’ Gabe Kapler to skip national anthem over political inactivity on gun control https://t.co/abwL09wiOq — Emilio Garcia-Ruiz (@garciaruize) May 27, 2022

About the lineup:

RHH have been hopeless vs. Alek Manoah this year: .111/.146/.211 for a .357 OPS



Perhaps realizing this, Angels' Joe Maddon stacks lineup with 3 LH hitters & 2 switch hitters today (Shohei Ohtani not among them). LH hitters batting .284/.351/.386 vs. Manoah #BlueJays — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) May 27, 2022

Tonight’s lineup:

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ANGELS George Springer - DH Taylor Ward - DH Santiago Espinal - 3B Mike Trout - CF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Jared Walsh - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Max Stassi - C Teoscar Hernandez - RF Luis Rengifo - 2B Alejandro Kirk - C Brandon Marsh - LF Raimel Tapia - CF Andrew Velazquez - SS Lourdes Gurriel - LF Juan Lagares - RF Cavan Biggio - 2B Tyler Wade - 3B Alek Manoah - RHP Chase Silseth - RHP

Poll Are you going to watch tonight’s game? Yes, I already have Apple TV.

Yes, I’ll figure out how to watch it.

No, I already have 52 different streaming, I’m not going to bother with another. vote view results 18% Yes, I already have Apple TV. (8 votes)

23% Yes, I’ll figure out how to watch it. (10 votes)

58% No, I already have 52 different streaming, I’m not going to bother with another. (25 votes) 43 votes total Vote Now

Poll How far into tonight’s game will the Apple broadcast drive us crazy? Second inning

First inning

Before the first pitch is thrown vote view results 21% Second inning (7 votes)

9% First inning (3 votes)

68% Before the first pitch is thrown (22 votes) 32 votes total Vote Now