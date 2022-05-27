 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game #45 GameThread: Jays @ Angels

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Tonight’s game isn’t on Sportsnet, or MLB.tv or Facebook or YouTube....Nope tonight it is on Apple TV+ (the + is for money, your money which they want).

Apparently, we can watch for free but you need an Apple ID. I just went thru the bother of figuring it out for tonight. Jays, if I go through the work to watch this on, you damn well better win.

How to watch:

If you are listening to the game on the radio, Ben Shulman (Dan’s son) is filling in for Ben Wagner.

There isn’t much for Jays' news today. This isn’t Jays news, but I admire Gabe Kapler for his stand:

About the lineup:

Tonight’s lineup:

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS ANGELS
George Springer - DH Taylor Ward - DH
Santiago Espinal - 3B Mike Trout - CF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Jared Walsh - 1B
Bo Bichette - SS Max Stassi - C
Teoscar Hernandez - RF Luis Rengifo - 2B
Alejandro Kirk - C Brandon Marsh - LF
Raimel Tapia - CF Andrew Velazquez - SS
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Juan Lagares - RF
Cavan Biggio - 2B Tyler Wade - 3B
Alek Manoah - RHP Chase Silseth - RHP

Poll

Are you going to watch tonight’s game?

Poll

How far into tonight’s game will the Apple broadcast drive us crazy?

Poll

Will Alek hit a batter today?

