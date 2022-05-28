Game #46 GameThread: Jays @ Angels

The Jays have won three in a row, lets make it four.

George Springer sits today, just a scheduled day off. Santiago Espinal gets the leadoff spot.

And we are hoping that Kikuchi can continue his great May. In his 4 May starts he has a 2.08 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 21.2 innings. Batters are hitting .111/.229/.208 against him this month.

The big new is that Russell Martin has announced his retirement. I do laugh a bit when players retire after all the MLB team say ‘we aren’t interested’, but Russell had a great career and I enjoyed watching him catch for the Jays (except that one moment, when he hit the bat on his throw back to the mound).

Martin had a 14-year MLB career. He played 1693 games, hitting .248/.349/.397 with 191 home runs. And he played in the playoffs 10 times.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ANGELS Santiago Espinal - 2B Luis Rengifo - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Shohei Ohtani - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Mike Trout - CF Teoscar Hernandez - RF Matt Duffy - 3B Danny Jansen - C Jared Walsh - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - DH Kurt Suzuki - C Matt Chapman - 3B Brandon Marsh - LF Cavan Biggio - LF Juan Lagares - RF Bradley Zimmer - CF Andrew Velazquez - SS Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Michael Lorenzen - RHP

GO JAYS GO!

