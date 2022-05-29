Sunday Bantering: Bits of Jays Stuff

Happy Sunday. I’ll admit to be moving slowly today. The game went late last night and I spent more time on the recap than I would have liked.

But I really enjoyed the game. It is a lot more fun when the Jays are scoring.

Today’s lineup. Vlad gets an off-day because of a sore wrist. Teoscar is also sitting.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ANGELS George Springer - CF Taylor Ward - RF Santiago Espinal - 2B Shohei Ohtani - DH Bo Bichette - SS Mike Trout - CF Alejandro Kirk - C Jared Walsh - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Luis Rengifo - 2B Cavan Biggio - 1B Brandon Marsh - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Max Stassi - C Raimel Tapia - DH Andrew Velazquez - SS Bradley Zimmer - RF Tyler Wade - 3B Jose Berrios - RHP Patrick Sandoval - LHP

I don't blame any player for needing an off day, I don't play the games and I need some.

If you have a few dollars doing nothing else, and you would like to give to a good cause, I'd appreciate the support.

And, next weekend, I’m playing competitive tennis, at a tournament in Red Deer, Alberta. A friend asked if I’d play doubles with him. I’ve been learning the game this winter, this will be the first time that I’ll be at something really competitive. I’m curious to see how it goes. I’m not expecting we’ll be winners, but it will be interesting to see if we can make matches competitive.

Yesterday’s umpire scorecard. Alex Tosi wasn’t great. His second-worst call was what should have been ball four to Matt Chapman in the eighth, but, as it turned out, I’m glad he missed that one.

Apparently, Kurk Suzuki is ok. He did pass out, but he ‘feels fine’ today, and will be available off the bench. I hope he gets at least a couple of days off.

That is great to hear.

The Twins are going to be shorthanded against the Jays next weekend. ‘Several’ players won’t be making the trip. I get that there is a ton of misinformation out there, but man, if it was going to cost me part of a paycheck, I’d get the shot.