Game #47 GameThread: Jays @ Angels

After a pretty wild and fun game yesterday, the Jays look for their fifth win in a row this afternoon.

This is a pretty nice stat:

#BlueJays starters have given up 3 ER or fewer in 14 straight games. Since May 13, the rotation has a 2.08 ERA, which is second-best in the American League. — Gregor Chisholm (@GregorChisholm) May 29, 2022

And we’ve been scoring lately too, not that I’d be against them scoring more.

Today’s lineup. Vlad was originally going to DH, but he is out with a sore wrist. Hopefully the off-day tomorrow will be enough time to get him back into the line. No Teoscar or Jansen either.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ANGELS George Springer - CF Taylor Ward - RF Santiago Espinal - 2B Shohei Ohtani - DH Bo Bichette - SS Mike Trout - CF Alejandro Kirk - C Jared Walsh - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Luis Rengifo - 2B Cavan Biggio - 1B Brandon Marsh - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Max Stassi - C Raimel Tapia - DH Andrew Velazquez - SS Bradley Zimmer - RF Tyler Wade - 3B Jose Berrios - RHP Patrick Sandoval - LHP

Not baseball, but I’m sorry to hear that Ronnie Hawkins has passed. Ronnie really was rock and roll back in the day. And with out we wouldn’t have had The Band, who were one of the most influential bands in the early 70’s. And they backed Bob Dylan when Dylan was making some of the best music of his career.

Here is news:

Tah-dahhhh…

LHP Ryan Borucki finally picked up his new prescription glasses.

He’ll be using his new spectacles when he’s on the mound.



Borucki had been experiencing blurred vision earlier this spring.#BlueJays pic.twitter.com/Yiku2UjjEH — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) May 29, 2022

Poll Does Berrios continue our streak of starters allowing 3 or fewer runs? Yes

No vote view results 75% Yes (21 votes)

25% No (7 votes) 28 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will we get through the game without Pat telling us that ‘this would be a good time for a hit and run’. Yes

You gotta be kidding vote view results 7% Yes (2 votes)

92% You gotta be kidding (25 votes) 27 votes total Vote Now

GO JAYS GO!

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over). And don’t take the last beer. It is mine.