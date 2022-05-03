GameThread Game #25: Yankees at Blue Jays

If there is anything Alek Manoah loves, it’s pitching against the Yankees. Let’s hope he has his A game today.

Here are today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups YANKEES BLUE JAYS Aaron Hicks - CF George Springer - CF Aaron Judge - RF Bo Bichette - SS Anthony Rizzo - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Giancarlo Stanton - DH Lourdes Gurriel - LF Josh Donaldson - 3B Raimel Tapia - RF Gleyber Torres - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B Marwin Gonzalez - LF Zack Collins - DH Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS Alejandro Kirk - C Jose Trevino - C Santiago Espinal - 2B Jameson Taillon - RHP Alek Manoah - RHP

GO JAYS GO!

