GameThread Game #48: White Sox at Blue Jays

Thanks to Tom for filling in and writing the GameThreads for me while I was underwater with work. I appear to have missed a lot of bad ballgames.

I was fortunate enough to watch two of the Angels games in person - Friday night then the marathon of a mess on Sunday. I’m not used to seeing wins in person. It was lovely.

That Sunday game had everything, and we got our money’s worth. We paid for $9 tickets and wandered around different sections, sitting in open seats. Even when the Jays were down, I never felt like they were out of it. Right before Bo hit his homer, I said aloud that the Jays were due for one. It was a great moment.

Onto the next!

We have some injury updates. I always forget Nate Pearson is still a thing. Would be great to have him up with the team soon.

Some #Bluejays pitching injury updates:

- Nate Pearson will join the AAA Bisons tomorrow

- Tim Mayza is pitching a bullpen today (undecided if he’ll need rehab stint)

- Taylor Saucedo is pitching a bullpen tomorrow — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) May 31, 2022

Here are tonight’s lineups. Old friend Reese McGuire is batting 7th. Espinal sits against a righty.

Today's Lineups WHITE SOX BLUE JAYS Yasmani Grandal - DH George Springer - CF Andrew Vaughn - LF Bo Bichette - SS Jose Abreu - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Jake Burger - 3B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Gavin Sheets - RF Alejandro Kirk - DH Adam Engel - CF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Reese McGuire - C Matt Chapman - 3B Josh Harrison - 2B Danny Jansen - C Danny Mendick - SS Cavan Biggio - 2B Lucas Giolito - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

Poll How many games will the Jays win in this series? 0

1

2

All 3! vote view results 7% 0 (2 votes)

0% 1 (0 votes)

53% 2 (15 votes)

39% All 3! (11 votes) 28 votes total Vote Now

Poll What is the most number of runs the Jays will score in a game in this series? 0-2

3-6

7-9

10+ vote view results 0% 0-2 (0 votes)

33% 3-6 (9 votes)

44% 7-9 (12 votes)

22% 10+ (6 votes) 27 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many batters will Gausman walk today? ZERO

one

two-three

four or more vote view results 37% ZERO (10 votes)

40% one (11 votes)

18% two-three (5 votes)

3% four or more (1 vote) 27 votes total Vote Now

