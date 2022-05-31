Kirk’s two homers give the Jays another one run win

Things I promised Tom I’d do today: write the recap

Things I forgot I promised Tom I’d do today: write the recap.

Apologies for my tardiness.

It was business as what we’ve come to know this past week for the Jays, with another nail biter game that saw the lead change hands several times.

Kevin Gausman wasn’t his usual Wizard of Gaus self. He labored through only five innings, one of his shortest starts as a Jay, giving up three earned runs. He gave up a solo homer to Andrew Vaughn in the first, then another two in the 3rd on a pair of doubles, one by old friend Reese McGuire, and a RBI single. Still a quality start, and enough to support the team to a victory.

Trevor Richards was handed the ball for the 6th, and he had a rough outing. He gave up a single, single, RBI double then a walk before being replaced by Adam Cimber. Cimber finished out the inning but allowed an inherited runner to score. He had a nifty double play turned behind him when Gurriel threw the ball to Biggio, tagging out Danny Mendick who was trying to advance to second.

Yimi Garcia gave up just a walk in the 7th, and Julian Merryweather gave up two singles, but got helped out of the inning on a nice play by Bo Bichette.

Jordan Romano came in for the 9th, and also gave up two singles. He too was helped out with some nice defense when Matt Chapman started a rare 5-4 double play. A strikeout ended the game.

Offensively, it was the Alejandro Kirk show. The Jays had lots of base traffic against Lucas Giolito, but took until the fifth to really break through. They scored two in the second, when Kirk homered after Tesocar doubled. They wouldn’t score again until the aforementioned fifth, when Springer singled, Bichette doubled, and Teoscar followed up with a double of his own. Then Alejando Kirk, once again, drove home Teoscar on a homer. A single by Lourdes Gurriel Jr ended Giolito’s evening.

Thankfully, the six runs were all the Jays needed, and while the White Sox chipped away they weren’t able to pull ahead. The Jays know they can win games by more than one run, right?

#BlueJays were 15-15 in one-run games last season.

They’ve already matched that win total at 15-7 on the final day of May. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 1, 2022

Jays of the Day: Kirk (.332 WPA), Hernandez (.242), Cimber (.211), Romano (.162), Bichette (.150), Merryweather (.121) and Garcia came close with (.096)

It wasn’t your day Jays: Richards (-.331), Vladdy (-.247), Gausman (-.119)

Next up: Kopech takes on Ryu. Same place, same time.