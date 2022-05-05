GameThread Game #27: Blue Jays @ Guardians

I will be out all afternoon, so I’m putting this up early because the scheduler is acting up.

I was hoping that we would hear that Teoscar Hernandez was in Cleveland, but he is playing outfield for Dunedin tonight. Apparently, they have set up a locker for him in Cleveland, so they must be planning to call him up this series.

The Jays are saying it is a scheduled off day for George Springer. I have my doubts. He DHed yesterday. I can’t see him needing the day off unless he was nursing something.

The Jays had a slow trip through customs. They didn’t get into Cleveland until 4 am. So they might be a bit tired, they didn’t take hitting practice.

And Hyun Jin Ryu is to start for the Bisons Saturday.

The start times of this series are interesting:

Tonight: 6::00

Friday: 7:00

Saturday: 6:00

Sunday: 1:30

Today we have José Berríos, who, in his last 3 starts, has a 1.93 ERA, so we won’t talk about the 2 starts before that.

Aaron Civale starts for the Guardians. His last 3 starts haven’t gone well, with a 12.27 ERA. It would be nice if the offense got going today.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS GUARDIANS Raimel Tapia - RF Myles Straw - CF Bo Bichette - SS Steven Kwan - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Jose Ramirez - 3B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Josh Naylor - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Franmil Reyes - DH Zack Collins - DH Andres Gimenez - 2B Santiago Espinal - 2B Amed Rosario - SS Alejandro Kirk - C Richie Palacios - LF Bradley Zimmer - CF Austin Hedges - C Jose Berrios - RHP Aaron Civale - RHP

GO JAYS GO!

