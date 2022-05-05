Jays Lose to Guardians

Blue Jays 5 Guardians 4

Jose Berrios had 3 good starts in a row coming into tonight’s game, but he didn’t get the fourth. He gave up 6 runs over the third, fourth and fifth innings. I don’t know. Maybe he doesn’t like pitching in the cold and wet. He gave up 8 hits and a walk and didn’t have a strikeout in his 4.2 innings.

Our offense had a pretty decent night. 9 hits and 5 runs.

We scored:

2 in the first: Bo singled, and Vlad hit his 7th home run of the season. Only 105 MPH.

2 in the sixth: Bo led off with a single, Vlad was hit by pitch and Zack Collins, who I owe an apology to for what I was thinking when he stepped to the plate, doubled them home.

1 in the seventh: Alejandro Kirk homered.

We did have chances. After Kirk’s homer, Bradley Zimmer put down a great bunt single, stole second, and went to third on Raimel Tapia’s ground out to the right side of the infield. It seemed like the perfect ‘manufactured run’ coming, but Bo popped out, they pitched around Vlad, and Lourdes Gurriel ground out. We really needed Bo to make good contact there.

And, in the fourth, Santiago Espinal led off with a double. But Kirk lined out to second (if that could have found the outfield....Baseball Savant says there was an expected .620 batting average on that liner. Then Zimmer struck out and Tapia hit a soft fly out.

Jays of the Day: Vlad (.238 WPA) and Espinal (.117).

Suckage: Berrios (-.366), Lourdes (-.178, 0 for 4, 2 strikeouts, and left 4 on base), Tapia (-.158, 0 for 5, 2 k) and Chapman (-.112, 0 for 4, 1 k).

Tomorrow we have Kevin Gausman (2-1, 2.27) vs. Just Shane Bieber (1-1, 2.45). It starts at a more normal 7:00 Eastern).