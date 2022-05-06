Jays/Guardians Game Rained Out

The Jays-Guardians game tonight has been rained out. So they will do a ‘traditional’ double-header tomorrow (one ticket gets you into both games), starting at 2:00 Eastern.

This puts off the Jays' decision on Teoscar Hernandez for another day. I’d guess he’ll play in Dunedin again tonight (with 3-0, 0.90 ERA Ricky Tiedemann starting), but never know. Maybe Teoscar will make his way to Cleveland today.

I’m hoping he will be in the Jays' lineup for at least one of the two games tomorrow.

This will ease the minds of TV and Radio broadcasters:

Reds Designate Buck Farmer For Assignment https://t.co/HXdOWMyvIp pic.twitter.com/tk26Il3916 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) May 6, 2022

There isn’t much else for Blue Jays news, but I thought this would start some arguments. I strongly disagree with this list:

Do you agree with this list of all-time top 10 baseball movies? pic.twitter.com/SAqijAEafE — Bodog (@BodogCA) May 6, 2022

Let’s do a poll:

Poll Which is the best movie of these? Major League

Moneyball

Field of Dreams

42

The Sandlot

A League of Their Own

The Natural

Bull Durham

Hardball

Rookie of the Year vote view results 0% Major League (0 votes)

0% Moneyball (0 votes)

0% Field of Dreams (0 votes)

0% 42 (0 votes)

0% The Sandlot (0 votes)

0% A League of Their Own (0 votes)

0% The Natural (0 votes)

0% Bull Durham (0 votes)

0% Hardball (0 votes)

0% Rookie of the Year (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

How many of those movies did you see in the theatre?