Jays/Guardians Game Rained Out

By Tom Dakers
/ new
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Indians Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Jays-Guardians game tonight has been rained out. So they will do a ‘traditional’ double-header tomorrow (one ticket gets you into both games), starting at 2:00 Eastern.

This puts off the Jays' decision on Teoscar Hernandez for another day. I’d guess he’ll play in Dunedin again tonight (with 3-0, 0.90 ERA Ricky Tiedemann starting), but never know. Maybe Teoscar will make his way to Cleveland today.

I’m hoping he will be in the Jays' lineup for at least one of the two games tomorrow.

This will ease the minds of TV and Radio broadcasters:

There isn’t much else for Blue Jays news, but I thought this would start some arguments. I strongly disagree with this list:

Let’s do a poll:

How many of those movies did you see in the theatre?

