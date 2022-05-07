Teoscar Hernandez Activated for Today’s Games

Let there be joy in the land:

Teoscar Hernandez has been activated for today’s games. Technically he’s the 27th man for the doubleheader. After today someone will be sent out and Teoscar will be on the 26-man roster.

Teoscar was hitting .316/.435/.526 with 1 home run, in his 6 games before his injury.

The Jays haven’t shared the lineup for today’s first game, but Teoscar will be in the cleanup spot.

Update:

Lineup for game one of two today. And yes, Teoscar is not in it. Don’t blame me. I figured he would DH in one game and play the field in the other. Or DH in both. Or really any combination, other than him catching would have worked for me.