GameThread Game #28: Blue Jays @ Guardians

GameThread for game one of two today. Of course, I planned to go out back before this was a doubleheader, but I’ll see most of the game.

Teoscar isn’t in game one but he’s still a lot of fun:

Teoscar Hernandez met the media before the game, said he's physically fine though his timing isn't all the way back, despite two homers in Dunedin.



Asked to comment on #Bluejays lack of offence, he smiled and said "I'm not gonna say it's because I was out..." — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) May 7, 2022

There is a bit of news, Gosuke Katoh has been grabbed by the Mets. He was fun to have around. I wish the best for him.

We have Kevin Gausman vs. Shane Bieber in game one.

Lineup:

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS GUARDIANS George Springer - CF Myles Straw - CF Bo Bichette - SS Steven Kwan - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Jose Ramirez - 3B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Owen Miller - 2B Zack Collins - C Josh Naylor - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Franmil Reyes - DH Santiago Espinal - 2B Amed Rosario - SS Alejandro Kirk - DH Richie Palacios - LF Raimel Tapia - RF Austin Hedges - C Kevin Gausman - RHP Shane Bieber - RHP

GO JAYS GO!

