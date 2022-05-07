 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread Game #29: Doubleheader Game #2

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Cleveland Guardians - Game One Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Game one went very well, hopefully, game two will go the same. Game time is to be 6:15 Eastern.

After the game, the Jays made a roster move:

  • Ryan Borucki has been activated from the IL.
  • Julian Merryweather has been optioned to Buffalo. That’s what he gets for getting the last 6 outs of the first game of the double header.

And we finally get Teoscar Hernandez back in the four spot of the order. I wasn’t thrilled that they didn’t activate him for the first game, since we were facing a former Cy Young winner but I had forgotten this:

Springer gets the half-day off DHing. Zimmer plays center.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS GUARDIANS
George Springer - DH Steven Kwan - LF
Bo Bichette - SS Amed Rosario - SS
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Jose Ramirez - DH
Teoscar Hernandez - RF Owen Miller - 1B
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Franmil Reyes - RF
Matt Chapman - 3B Andres Gimenez - 2B
Alejandro Kirk - C Oscar Mercado - CF
Santiago Espinal - 2B Luke Maile - C
Bradley Zimmer - CF Ernie Clement - 3B
Ross Stripling - RHP Triston McKenzie - RHP

Same rules as before, be a good Banterer. If asked to stop something, stop.

Go Jays Go.

