GameThread Game #29: Doubleheader Game #2

Game one went very well, hopefully, game two will go the same. Game time is to be 6:15 Eastern.
After the game, the Jays made a roster move:
- Ryan Borucki has been activated from the IL.
- Julian Merryweather has been optioned to Buffalo. That’s what he gets for getting the last 6 outs of the first game of the double header.
And we finally get Teoscar Hernandez back in the four spot of the order. I wasn’t thrilled that they didn’t activate him for the first game, since we were facing a former Cy Young winner but I had forgotten this:
I wise man once said "If you are going up against a former Cy Young winner, don't put your All Star cleanup hitter in the lineup, you will score plenty without him". Those old sayings are always right.— Bluebird Banter (@bluebirdbanter) May 7, 2022
Springer gets the half-day off DHing. Zimmer plays center.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|GUARDIANS
|George Springer - DH
|Steven Kwan - LF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Amed Rosario - SS
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Jose Ramirez - DH
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Owen Miller - 1B
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Franmil Reyes - RF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Andres Gimenez - 2B
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Oscar Mercado - CF
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Luke Maile - C
|Bradley Zimmer - CF
|Ernie Clement - 3B
|Ross Stripling - RHP
|Triston McKenzie - RHP
Same rules as before, be a good Banterer. If asked to stop something, stop.
Go Jays Go.
