GameThread Game #29: Doubleheader Game #2

Game one went very well, hopefully, game two will go the same. Game time is to be 6:15 Eastern.

After the game, the Jays made a roster move:

Ryan Borucki has been activated from the IL.

Julian Merryweather has been optioned to Buffalo. That’s what he gets for getting the last 6 outs of the first game of the double header.

And we finally get Teoscar Hernandez back in the four spot of the order. I wasn’t thrilled that they didn’t activate him for the first game, since we were facing a former Cy Young winner but I had forgotten this:

I wise man once said "If you are going up against a former Cy Young winner, don't put your All Star cleanup hitter in the lineup, you will score plenty without him". Those old sayings are always right. — Bluebird Banter (@bluebirdbanter) May 7, 2022

Springer gets the half-day off DHing. Zimmer plays center.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS GUARDIANS George Springer - DH Steven Kwan - LF Bo Bichette - SS Amed Rosario - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Jose Ramirez - DH Teoscar Hernandez - RF Owen Miller - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Franmil Reyes - RF Matt Chapman - 3B Andres Gimenez - 2B Alejandro Kirk - C Oscar Mercado - CF Santiago Espinal - 2B Luke Maile - C Bradley Zimmer - CF Ernie Clement - 3B Ross Stripling - RHP Triston McKenzie - RHP

Go Jays Go.