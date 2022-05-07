 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Recap Doubleheader Game #1, Jays Beat Guardians

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Cleveland Guardians - Game One Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Blue Jays 8 Guardians 3

So I was unhappy that they didn’t put Teoscar in the lineup against the former Cy Young winner. I figured if you were only using him in one game, use him against the star pitcher. I shouldn’t have worried.

It was a great start from Kevin Gausman. 6.1 innings, 6 hits, 1 earned, 1 walk (his first of the season), 5 strikeouts. He lowered his ERA to 2.13. He was in control all the way through it.

Offensively, we scored 8 runs, which feels like more runs than we generally score in a week.

We scored:

  • 4 in the second: After 2 outs...Matt Chapman doubled. Santiago Espinal walked. Alejandro Kirk walked. Raimel Tapia (who wouldn’t have played if Teoscar was in the lineup) singled home 2. Then, George Springer doubled home 2 more.
  • 3 in the fourth: Four singles in a row to start the inning from Espinal, Kirk, Tapia and Springer, the last two getting an RBI each. Bo drove in the third with a ground out force at second. Vlad singled Bo to second, but Bo was caught trying to steal third. Not a good move.
  • 1 in the seventh: With one out we got three straight walks. Zack Collins, Chapman and Espinal took their free base. Kirk drove in Collins with a ground out. Gurriel and Collins walked but Chapman ended the inning by striking out.

In all we had 10 hits. Only 2 were for extra bases, doubles from Chapman and Springer.

Kirk had 3 hits. Springer and Tapia 2. Collins and Lourdes had 2 walks each.

Collins threw out Myles Straw trying to steal. His first time caught this season. I didn’t think Collins had the arm for that.

Trent Thornton got the last 2 outs of the seventh inning. but started the eight with 3 straight walks, so Julian Merryweather took over and got the last 6 outs. He did allow 2 of the inherited runners to score, but we were up by a bunch.

Jays of the Day: Tapia (.213 WPA), Springer (.147) and Gausman (.097).

No Suckage Jays. Bo had the low mark at -.040.

After the game Ryan Borucki was activated from the IL. Julian Merryweather was optioned to Buffalo.

Good job in game one, lets continue the scoring in game two.

