Mother’s Day GameThread

Being Mother’s Day, I thought I’d get the GameThread up early since there will be things going on here today.

Call your mom.

Tomorrow the Jays have their first day off in a while. They played 30 games in the last 30 days. I guess it might be helpful that they have more off-days down the stretch, when they are really needed.

After last night’s game, Casey Lawrence was sent back to Buffalo, making room for Teoscar to stay, after being the 27th man yesterday. Casey pitched 3.1 innings for us, only giving up 1 run. He was just fine as a long man in the pen. But I wouldn’t bet on him finishing the season on the 40-man. I hope he gets a spot start along the way, preferably after the Jays clinch first place.

Vlad gets a DH day. Lourdes plays first.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS GUARDIANS George Springer - CF Myles Straw - CF Bo Bichette - SS Steven Kwan - LF Vladimir Guerrero - DH Jose Ramirez - 3B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Owen Miller - 2B Lourdes Gurriel - 1B Josh Naylor - 1B Alejandro Kirk - C Franmil Reyes - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Andres Gimenez - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Oscar Mercado - RF Raimel Tapia - LF Austin Hedges - C Alek Manoah - RHP K. Pilkington - LHP

