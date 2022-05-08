Game #30 Preview: Manoah vs Pilkington

The Blue Jays look to avoid their second consecutive losing series, as they look to earn a split of their four game series against the Guardians. The game gets underway shortly, with an awkward 1:40 ET start.

Blue Jays’ Starter

Alek Manoah will get the start, looking to keep his streak of dominance to start the season going. Through 5 starts this season, Manoah has made it through at least 6 innings in each outing, allowing no more than 2 runs. In total, he has pitched 31 innings and is 4-0 with a 1.45 ERA. He’s getting his strikeouts (32), limiting home runs (3) and has really cut back on his walks (8, with half coming in his first start).

As a bonus, since it’s Mother’s Day today, we’ll get some extra Momma Manoah content too!

Guardians’ Starter

Thanks to the Guardians’ double headers on Saturday and Wednesday, they’re in need of a spot starter today, and for that they are calling up Konnor Pilkington to fill that role. Pilkington made his Major League debut a few weeks ago, and has three appearances out of the Cleveland bullpen. Through 5 innings total, he has allowed just a pair of hits and a walk, striking out 5. After being optioned to the Minors, he made two starts there, and in 5.2 innings, he got knocked around for 7 runs on 7 hits, with 2 home runs and 4 walks allowed.

Blue Jays’ Lineup

Guardians’ Lineup

Yesterday’s Heroes

Brandon Drury went 5-8 with a home run and 3 doubles as well as a walk and hbp, scoring 4 times and driving in 5 on his way to the Monster Bat award. And in maybe most surprising fashion, the Reds finally won a game, their fourth(!) of the season. They took the opener of the double header 9-2 before falling to the Pirates 8-5 in the nightcap.

By WPA, Drury wasn’t even a big part of the win, putting up just a .116 WPA in the victory. But it was his fight in the second game that almost got the Reds their first back to back victories of the season. He had a big double in the first, a homer in the fourth, and then another big double in the seventh, giving him a WPA in that game of .407, but it was only ever to pull them close to tying the game. Ultimately, Drury gets the WPA King trophy as well, putting up a total WPA .523.

Pablo López twirled 8 shutout innings against the Padres, holding them to just 5 hits and a couple walks while striking out 5, netting López the Pitcher of the Day award. He also got the win, as his Marlins beat the Padres 8-0.

Find the Link

Find the link between Josh Naylor and Brett Lawrie.

Stats retrieved from Fangraphs and Baseball Savant