GameThread Game #49: White Sox at Blue Jays

Going for the series W, and the 7th win in a row.

The Jays could be getting Tim Mayza back pretty soon:

Tim Mayza felt good after throwing a bullpen yesterday. Next step is another bullpen Friday. From there, Blue Jays will make a decision re next steps.



Not a certainty he’d need a rehab assignment. Mayza could rejoin Blue Jays without one. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) June 1, 2022

Today’s lineup is absent on George Springer:

George Springer is out of the #BlueJays lineup with a non-COVID Illness, per Montoyo. No timeline but Charlie says “he’ll be fine” — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) June 1, 2022

This seems fine and not at all cocerning:

#BlueJays will be watching Hyun Jin Ryu “closely” in his start today, per Montoyo.



Ryu complained of elbow soreness last time around, but was cleared by team med. staff. Worth noting he had forearm issues earlier this year. — Ethan Diamandas (@EthanDiamandas) June 1, 2022

Here are today’s lineups. Espinal will lead off, Tapia gets the start in CF, and Kirk will DH again.

Today's Lineups WHITE SOX BLUE JAYS AJ Pollock - LF Santiago Espinal - 2B Andrew Vaughn - RF Bo Bichette - SS Jose Abreu - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Luis Robert - DH Teoscar Hernandez - RF Jake Burger - 3B Alejandro Kirk - DH Leury Garcia - 2B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Adam Engel - CF Matt Chapman - 3B Reese McGuire - C Danny Jansen - C Danny Mendick - SS Raimel Tapia - CF Michael Kopech - RHP Hyun Jin Ryu - LHP

Poll How many times will Kirk reach first base safely tonight? 0

1

2

3 or more vote view results 0% 0 (0 votes)

0% 1 (0 votes)

0% 2 (0 votes)

0% 3 or more (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Ryu look healthy tonight? You bet

Nope vote view results 0% You bet (0 votes)

0% Nope (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will a Blue Jay hit a homer tonight? Of course

Nah vote view results 0% Of course (0 votes)

0% Nah (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).