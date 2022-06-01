 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread Game #49: White Sox at Blue Jays

By Kate Stanwick
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Going for the series W, and the 7th win in a row.

The Jays could be getting Tim Mayza back pretty soon:

Today’s lineup is absent on George Springer:

This seems fine and not at all cocerning:

Here are today’s lineups. Espinal will lead off, Tapia gets the start in CF, and Kirk will DH again.

Today's Lineups

WHITE SOX BLUE JAYS
AJ Pollock - LF Santiago Espinal - 2B
Andrew Vaughn - RF Bo Bichette - SS
Jose Abreu - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Luis Robert - DH Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Jake Burger - 3B Alejandro Kirk - DH
Leury Garcia - 2B Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Adam Engel - CF Matt Chapman - 3B
Reese McGuire - C Danny Jansen - C
Danny Mendick - SS Raimel Tapia - CF
Michael Kopech - RHP Hyun Jin Ryu - LHP

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).

