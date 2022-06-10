Friday Bantering: No Moreno Tonight

We have the start of a weekend series with the Tigers.

And no Moreno yet. When he does play, he’ll be the second Blue Jays player born in the 2000s. And not that doesn’t make me feel old. But then the aches and pains I get from playing tennis and squash make me feel old.

Gabriel hasn’t been officially added to the active roster yet. I’m guessing tomorrow (but now that I’ve said that, it will likely happen right after I hit publish). David Singh has a great read about Moreno over at sportsnet.ca .

The Jays did make a roster move. Andrew Vasquez has been put on the IL with an ankle sprain. Jeremy Beasley is back to take his spot. Not the roster move we were hoping for.

Today’s lineup:

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS TIGERS George Springer - CF Robbie Grossman - LF Bo Bichette - SS Jonathan Schoop - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - DH Miguel Cabrera - DH Teoscar Hernandez - RF Austin Meadows - RF Alejandro Kirk - C Javier Baez - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Harold Castro - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Spencer Torkelson - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Tucker Barnhart - C Cavan Biggio - 1B Derek Hill - CF Jose Berrios - RHP Elvin Rodriguez - RHP

It isn’t about the Jays, but I love this tee shirt:

I love my large adult wolf son Max Muncy because he tries real hard and then gives us the best quotes when he succeeds. https://t.co/h13XRMZCnn pic.twitter.com/0vOFGcpf4Q — Amanda Smith (@AmandaSmithSays) June 10, 2022

You know the story right?

Tony LaRussa, being the genius manager, decided to intentionally walk the Dodgers Trea Turner when he had an 1-2 count. Pitcher Bennett Sousa was ahead 0-2 and then threw a wild pitch. The runner on first moved to second. And LaRussa decided to walk Turner at that point.

Max Muncy, batting next, hit a 3-run home run. LaRussa, asked about it, said:

Is there some question about whether that was good move or not? Do you know what [Turner] hits against left-handed pitching with 0-1 or two strikes? Do you know what Muncy hits with two strikes against a left-handed pitcher? Is that really a question? We had an open base and Muncy happened to be the guy behind him and that’s a better matchup . . . that wasn’t a tough call.

No, once you get to two strikes on a batter, you don’t intentionally walk him. And you don’t act like a reporter is an idiot for asking about it.

There are few single moments that should get a manager fired, but this is one. It won’t happen because the White Sox owner picked him to be manager, and he’s the only one who can fire him.

I don’t know enough about this to have an informed opinion, but the Blue Jays don’t want ActiveTO to close Lake Shore to cars. I’m a biker and I like cities making it safer for people riding bikes.

Blue Jays President Mark Shapiro has written to Mayor Tory and council, urging an end to the ActiveTO program on Lake Shore West. “We support folks getting outside and being active, but Toronto has many options and routes to use, whereas our fans do not” https://t.co/f2KGcPq0y1 — Matt Elliott (@GraphicMatt) June 10, 2022

The sons of Orioles owner Peter Angelos are fighting over who controls the team. And surprise, it isn’t them saying that the other has to be in control. Nope, they both one to run that train wreck of a team.