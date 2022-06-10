GameThread Game #57: Blue Jays at Tigers

The Jays are in Detroit, and it’s Jose Berríos night. Sadly, it is not Gabriel Moreno debut night (well, in the starting lineup at least).

But he is here. For real.

Even Alek Manoah wanted the video evidence of Gabriel Moreno's arrival onto a big league field here in Detroit -- pic.twitter.com/8m4wYSKjNv — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) June 10, 2022

Here is tonight’s lineup. It’s missing has one Moreno sized hole, but other than that, looks good.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS TIGERS George Springer - CF Robbie Grossman - LF Bo Bichette - SS Jonathan Schoop - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - DH Miguel Cabrera - DH Teoscar Hernandez - RF Austin Meadows - RF Alejandro Kirk - C Javier Baez - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Harold Castro - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Spencer Torkelson - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Tucker Barnhart - C Cavan Biggio - 1B Derek Hill - CF Jose Berrios - RHP Elvin Rodriguez - RHP

