GameThread Game #57: Blue Jays at Tigers

By Kate Stanwick
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Jays are in Detroit, and it’s Jose Berríos night. Sadly, it is not Gabriel Moreno debut night (well, in the starting lineup at least).

But he is here. For real.

Here is tonight’s lineup. It’s missing has one Moreno sized hole, but other than that, looks good.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS TIGERS
George Springer - CF Robbie Grossman - LF
Bo Bichette - SS Jonathan Schoop - 2B
Vladimir Guerrero - DH Miguel Cabrera - DH
Teoscar Hernandez - RF Austin Meadows - RF
Alejandro Kirk - C Javier Baez - SS
Santiago Espinal - 2B Harold Castro - 3B
Matt Chapman - 3B Spencer Torkelson - 1B
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Tucker Barnhart - C
Cavan Biggio - 1B Derek Hill - CF
Jose Berrios - RHP Elvin Rodriguez - RHP

Poll

How many games will the Jays win in this series?

view results
  • 0%
    0
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    1
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    2
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    All 3!
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Moreno get an at bat tonight?

view results
  • 0%
    You bet
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Nah, it’ll happen tomorrow.
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Nah, it’ll happen on Sunday
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What is the most number of runs the Jays will score in a game this series?

view results
  • 0%
    0-3
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    4-5
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    6-8
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    9+
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).

