Around The Nest Episode 2 - The Blue Jays can develop pitching

From Casey Lawrence’s decision to re-sign with Toronto, to up-and-coming prospects like Jimmy Burnette, Sem Robberse, Yosver Zulueta, and Ricky Tiedemann, the voices of the Blue Jays farm system talk about how the club just does a solid job developing young pitching.

The Bisons have seen two Blue Jays rehabbers recently, with Tim Mayza looking like he is ready to go but just recharging his batteries a little, but Nate Pearson’s fastball has been taking a little longer to find its way back. We also get an update about the Fisher Cats’ recent solid stretch, Gabriel Ponce’s scoreless streak, Orelvis Martinez, Addison Barger, Tanner Morris’s promotion to Buffalo, and more!

An old friend of the podcast, Tyler Murray (now the voice of the triple-A Worcester Red Sox) joins in the fun along with host Tyler Zickel of the Vancouver Canadians (high-A), Pat Malacaro of the Buffalo Bisons (triple-A), and David Korzeniowski of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (double-A).

