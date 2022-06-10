Jays Win a Blowout

Jays 10 Tigers 1

I had been wishing for some blowouts earlier in the season. This was so good. We could relax and enjoy ourselves.

José Berríos was terrific. He didn’t need to be. We scored enough that he could have just been ok, and all would have been well. But it was nice to see. He loaded the bases in the eighth, with one out, but only allowed the one run on a deep sac fly (I thought it was a home run off the bat). Teoscar Hernandez made a nice catch on it. It ruined the shutout and his chances at a complete game (though I doubt they would have sent him out for the ninth anyway).

In 8 innings, he allowed 5 hits (only 1 extra-base hit, a double), 1 earned, 1 walk and 5 strikeouts.

Jeremy Beasley, just back from Buffalo, pitched the ninth

And we scored and scored and scored some more. We scored:

2 in the first: George Springer started the game off with a walk and scored on Bo Bichette’s double in left field. Two outs late, Alejandro Kirk had a double of his own.

4 in the second: A bunch of homers, Lourdes Gurriel (solo), Springer (2-run, Cavan Biggio walked) and Bichette (solo).

2 in the fifth: Vladimir Guerrero started us off with a hard-hit single. Kirk took one off the forearm. Santiago Espinal singled home Vlad. And Gurriel doubled home Kirk. I thought that if Kirk could score from second, Espinal should have scored from first, but it didn’t matter.

2 in the sixth: Doubles from Springer and Vlad, plus a single from Kirk.

The Jays had 15 hits, including 3 home runs and 5 doubles. Highlights:

Springer was 3 for 3 with a walk. He was just a triple short of the cycle, but they took him out in the eighth inning and let Bradley Zimmer bat. He had 2 RBI.

Bo, Vlad, Kirk, Santiago, and Lourdes had 2 hits each.

Chapman was 0 for 5, but his glove helped out a lot.

Espinal made a terrific play at second base, bare-handing a soft grounder up the middle and making a great throw to first. And in the same inning, Chapman and Espinal turned a great double play. Chapman got the ball right at the third-base bag, made a strong throw to second, and Espinal turned it perfectly.

There was a short rain delay (but long enough for me to have supper and not miss any action) in the bottom of the third inning. I didn’t understand why the umpires waited so long to delay the game. It was bucketing down.

Jays of the Day: Bo (.152 WPA), Springer (.143), Berríos (.113), Kirk (.098), and Gurriel (.091).

Tomorrow we have a 4:00 Eastern start. Kevin Gausman (5-4, 2.78) vs. Beau Brieske (0-5, 4.93).