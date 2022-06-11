Blue Jays Roster Moves: Moreno Added, Collins Subtracted

We knew this was coming, though I figured they might keep Zack Collins around as a third catcher. But Collins is on his way back to Buffalo.
AND GABRIEL MORENO IS A BLUE JAY!!!
He’ll be catching Kevin Gausman today.
They haven’t posted the lineup yet. We’ll add that when they do.
No pressure Gabriel....3 for 4 will do. And if only 2 of the 3 hits are homers, we will forgive you, as long as the other is at least a double.
Welcome to the majors Moreno. We are thrilled to get to see you play.
Moreno bats seventh.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|TIGERS
|George Springer - DH
|Victor Reyes - CF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Jonathan Schoop - 2B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Austin Meadows - RF
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Miguel Cabrera - DH
|Santiago Espinal - 3B
|Harold Castro - 3B
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Javier Baez - SS
|Raimel Tapia - CF
|Willi Castro - LF
|Gabriel Moreno - C
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Eric Haase - C
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
|Beau Brieske - RHP
