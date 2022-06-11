Blue Jays Roster Moves: Moreno Added, Collins Subtracted

We knew this was coming, though I figured they might keep Zack Collins around as a third catcher. But Collins is on his way back to Buffalo.

AND GABRIEL MORENO IS A BLUE JAY!!!

He’ll be catching Kevin Gausman today.

They haven’t posted the lineup yet. We’ll add that when they do.

No pressure Gabriel....3 for 4 will do. And if only 2 of the 3 hits are homers, we will forgive you, as long as the other is at least a double.

Welcome to the majors Moreno. We are thrilled to get to see you play.

Moreno bats seventh.