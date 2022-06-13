 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread Game #60: Orioles at Blue Jays

By Kate Stanwick
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Jays are back at home, and welcome a familiar division foe for the first time this season.

Here are tonight’s lineups. Still no Matt Chapman, Gurriel will DH and Tapia will get the start in left.

Today's Lineups

ORIOLES BLUE JAYS
Cedric Mullins - CF George Springer - CF
Trey Mancini - DH Bo Bichette - SS
Austin Hays - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Rougned Odor - 2B Alejandro Kirk - C
Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Adley Rutschman - C Santiago Espinal - 3B
Tyler Nevin - 3B Lourdes Gurriel - DH
Kyle Stowers - LF Raimel Tapia - LF
Jorge Mateo - SS Cavan Biggio - 2B
Kyle Bradish - RHP Alek Manoah - RHP

Poll

How many games will the Jays win in this series?

view results
  • 0%
    0
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    1
    (0 votes)
  • 3%
    2
    (2 votes)
  • 40%
    3
    (22 votes)
  • 56%
    All 4!
    (31 votes)
55 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Moreno hit his first homer in this series?

view results
  • 47%
    You bet
    (24 votes)
  • 52%
    Nah
    (27 votes)
51 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Moreno or Kirk throw out a runner in this series?

view results
  • 83%
    You bet
    (46 votes)
  • 16%
    Nah
    (9 votes)
55 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).

