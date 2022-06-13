GameThread Game #60: Orioles at Blue Jays

The Jays are back at home, and welcome a familiar division foe for the first time this season.

Matt Chapman just took ground balls at 3B, is about to hit.



Coming off the field, he told me he’ll “be in there tomorrow”. Could be available to pinch hit tonight, too — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) June 13, 2022

Here are tonight’s lineups. Still no Matt Chapman, Gurriel will DH and Tapia will get the start in left.

Today's Lineups ORIOLES BLUE JAYS Cedric Mullins - CF George Springer - CF Trey Mancini - DH Bo Bichette - SS Austin Hays - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Rougned Odor - 2B Alejandro Kirk - C Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Adley Rutschman - C Santiago Espinal - 3B Tyler Nevin - 3B Lourdes Gurriel - DH Kyle Stowers - LF Raimel Tapia - LF Jorge Mateo - SS Cavan Biggio - 2B Kyle Bradish - RHP Alek Manoah - RHP

Poll How many games will the Jays win in this series? 0

1

2

3

All 4! vote view results 0% 0 (0 votes)

0% 1 (0 votes)

3% 2 (2 votes)

40% 3 (22 votes)

56% All 4! (31 votes) 55 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Moreno hit his first homer in this series? You bet

Nah vote view results 47% You bet (24 votes)

52% Nah (27 votes) 51 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Moreno or Kirk throw out a runner in this series? You bet

Nah vote view results 83% You bet (46 votes)

16% Nah (9 votes) 55 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).