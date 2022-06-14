Jays Thump Orioles

Orioles 1 Blue Jays 11

So until the fifth inning, it was a close game. We were up 2-0, but it was a game. Then the Jays scored 7 in the fifth, and it was over.

Alek Manoah was great, once again. He went 6 innings and only allowed 1 hit, 1 walk with 7 strikeouts (Ross Stripling only allowed 1 hit yesterday, this is something that I would love the team to continue).

Julian Merryweather gave up the 1 run the Orioles got, while getting the first two outs of the seventh. But Merryweather left the game with ‘left side discomfort’. He’s getting an MRI, but it sounds like he’ll be heading to the IL. I wonder if we will get Nate Pearson taking his place.

Adam Cimber pitched an inning, giving up a hit and getting a strikeout.

Matt Gage got the last 4 outs, with just 1 hit allowed and 1 strikeout.

Really only the bottom of the fifth mattered. In the fifth:

Cavan Biggio started it off with a walk.

George Springer moved him to second with a ground out.

Bo Bichette singled, giving us runners on the corners.

Vladimir Guerrero singled home Cavan. Vlad’s second RBI of the game.

Alejandro Kirk flew out, Bo moves to third, runners on the corners again

Teoscar Hernandez doubled home Bo. That Rivera could stop Vlad from trying to score was a minor miracle. But it is good he did.

Santiago Espinal singled home 2 more.

Lourdes Gurriel doubled, giving us runners on second and third.

Raimel Tapia singles home another 2 runs.

And a Cavan Biggio triple gets us our 7th run of the inning.

We did score 1 in the first (Kirk got the RBI). 1 in the third (Vlad’s first RBI of the game). 1 in the sixth (Santiago Espinal RBI single). 1 in the eighth (Vlad’s 15th home run.

That home run in the eighth was Vlad’s 250th RBI. Vlad is the youngest Blue Jay to get to 250 RBI with the team, at just 23 years and 89 days. We are so lucky to get to watch him.

It was a great day for the offense. We had 19 hits. Vlad, Teoscar, and Lourdes had 3 hits each. Springer, Bichette, Espinal, and Tapia, had 2 each. Every Jay in the starting lineup had at least one hit.

Surprisingly enough, Vlad had the only home run.

Jays of the Day: Manoah (.277 WPA). And let’s give one to the entire batting order.....

Except for Raimel Tapia (-.087). But he went 2 for 4 and drove in 2 runs, so I can’t give him the Suckage Award.

Tomorrow we have Yusei Kikuchi (2-2, 4.44) trying to keep up the streak of starters only giving up 1 hit. Jordan Lyles (3-5, 4.97) goes for the Orioles.