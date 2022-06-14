 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread Game #61: Orioles at Blue Jays

By Kate Stanwick
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Jays are looking to ensure a series split, and keep the wins a coming.

To start off, if you have a few moments to hop to the radio feed for the Boston/A’s game tonight, Lansing Lugnuts announcer Jesse Goldberg-Strassler will be making his major league debut! Jesse is an incredible talent and was part of the Blue Jays franchise for years, so this is a very exciting and long awaited event!

We have some bad news about Ryu tonight:

This may spell the end of Ryu’s time as a Blue Jay. He meant a lot to the team:

In case anyone was wondering how Randal Grichuk is doing:

Here are tonight’s lineups. Matt Chapman is back in, Springer will DH and Moreno will make his home debut catching.

Today's Lineups

ORIOLES BLUE JAYS
Cedric Mullins - CF George Springer - DH
Austin Hays - RF Bo Bichette - SS
Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Adley Rutschman - DH Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Tyler Nevin - 3B Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Ryan McKenna - LF Raimel Tapia - CF
Jorge Mateo - SS Matt Chapman - 3B
Robinson Chirinos - C Gabriel Moreno - C
Richie Martin - 2B Cavan Biggio - 2B
Jordan Lyles - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

Poll

Who will the Jays score more runs off of?

view results
  • 65%
    The starter
    (13 votes)
  • 35%
    The bullpen
    (7 votes)
20 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will there be a TOOTBLAN in tonight’s game?

view results
  • 55%
    Yes!
    (10 votes)
  • 44%
    Nah
    (8 votes)
18 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will a Blue Jay make a nice defensive play tonight?

view results
  • 95%
    You bet
    (19 votes)
  • 5%
    Not tonight
    (1 vote)
20 votes total Vote Now

