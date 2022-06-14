GameThread Game #61: Orioles at Blue Jays

The Jays are looking to ensure a series split, and keep the wins a coming.

To start off, if you have a few moments to hop to the radio feed for the Boston/A’s game tonight, Lansing Lugnuts announcer Jesse Goldberg-Strassler will be making his major league debut! Jesse is an incredible talent and was part of the Blue Jays franchise for years, so this is a very exciting and long awaited event!

Your @Athletics radio broadcast team tonight.



Photo credit: Mark Ling pic.twitter.com/JyMN0bzSmb — Jesse Goldberg-Strassler (@jgoldstrass) June 14, 2022

We have some bad news about Ryu tonight:

Hyun Jin Ryu is having elbow surgery, per Ross Atkins.

It’s either a full Tommy John or a partial revision, but they’re not sure yet.

He’s done for the season. #BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 14, 2022

This may spell the end of Ryu’s time as a Blue Jay. He meant a lot to the team:

Hyun Jin Ryu's arrival literally and figuratively thrust the Blue Jays into a new era of contention. He pitched his ass off in 2020 and continued to compete even as his stuff waned and his body gave out. In his 49 starts for Toronto, the Blue Jays went 32-17. Ryu Forever. — Jonah Birenbaum (@birenball) June 14, 2022

In case anyone was wondering how Randal Grichuk is doing:

60 games into the season how does the Randal Grichuk for Raimel Tapia trade look? The both have identical -0.5 fWAR. Grichuk has a 74 wRC+ to Tapia's 73. — Ben Ennis (@SportsnetBen) June 14, 2022

Here are tonight’s lineups. Matt Chapman is back in, Springer will DH and Moreno will make his home debut catching.

Today's Lineups ORIOLES BLUE JAYS Cedric Mullins - CF George Springer - DH Austin Hays - RF Bo Bichette - SS Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Adley Rutschman - DH Teoscar Hernandez - RF Tyler Nevin - 3B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Ryan McKenna - LF Raimel Tapia - CF Jorge Mateo - SS Matt Chapman - 3B Robinson Chirinos - C Gabriel Moreno - C Richie Martin - 2B Cavan Biggio - 2B Jordan Lyles - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

