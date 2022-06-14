Ryu Out for Season

The power has been out in my little corner of the world all afternoon, but thankfully it is back for tonight’s game.

Hyun Jin Ryu is heading for surgery. They are saying they won’t know if it is full Tommy John surgery or if it is a ‘partial repair’ until they open him up. But he will be out for the rest of this season. If it is Tommy John, he will be out much of next season.

It is too bad for Ryu. We are lucky to have Ross Stripling to full in for him. But it does leave us a little bit thin if there were to be another injury or if the team needs an occasional spot starter.

And Julian Merryweather has been put on the IL with an abdominal strain. They haven’t suggested a timeline. Sometimes these things resolve quickly, sometimes not.

Jeremy Bealey is back in his spot.

On the Oriole side, Trey Mancini is out for ‘at least’ the next two games.

Today’s lineup. Chapman’s back, which is good news. Espinal and Kirk get the day off. Springer DHes.