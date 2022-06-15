Kate’s Birthday GameThread #62: Orioles at Blue Jays

Alright Blue Jays. Let’s win please.

We have a small update on Nate Pearson:

#BlueJays manager Charlie Montoyo said reports from AAA said Nate Pearson’s rehab outing last night was his best yet, looked sharp with good velo.



They’re hoping to stretch him out to 3 innings, and get him on shorter than 4 days rest between outings, soon — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) June 15, 2022

Here are tonight’s lineups. Kirk catches, and Teoscar will DH.

Today's Lineups ORIOLES BLUE JAYS Cedric Mullins - DH George Springer - CF Austin Hays - RF Bo Bichette - SS Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Adley Rutschman - C Alejandro Kirk - C Rougned Odor - 2B Teoscar Hernandez - DH Tyler Nevin - 3B Santiago Espinal - 2B Kyle Stowers - LF Matt Chapman - 3B Jorge Mateo - SS Lourdes Gurriel - LF Ryan McKenna - CF Raimel Tapia - RF Bruce Zimmermann - LHP Jose Berrios - RHP

Poll Tonight’s win will be a: Big Jays win

Smaller margin win

One run win

One run loss

Bigger loss vote view results 93% Big Jays win (27 votes)

6% Smaller margin win (2 votes)

0% One run win (0 votes)

0% One run loss (0 votes)

0% Bigger loss (0 votes) 29 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will hit the first home run tonight? An infielder including catcher

An outfielder including DH

No homers for the Jays tonight vote view results 45% An infielder including catcher (11 votes)

45% An outfielder including DH (11 votes)

8% No homers for the Jays tonight (2 votes) 24 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Berríos have a quality start tongiht? You bet!

Not tonight vote view results 96% You bet! (24 votes)

4% Not tonight (1 vote) 25 votes total Vote Now

