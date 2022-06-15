 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kate’s Birthday GameThread #62: Orioles at Blue Jays

By Kate Stanwick
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Alright Blue Jays. Let’s win please.

We have a small update on Nate Pearson:

Here are tonight’s lineups. Kirk catches, and Teoscar will DH.

Today's Lineups

ORIOLES BLUE JAYS
Cedric Mullins - DH George Springer - CF
Austin Hays - RF Bo Bichette - SS
Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Adley Rutschman - C Alejandro Kirk - C
Rougned Odor - 2B Teoscar Hernandez - DH
Tyler Nevin - 3B Santiago Espinal - 2B
Kyle Stowers - LF Matt Chapman - 3B
Jorge Mateo - SS Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Ryan McKenna - CF Raimel Tapia - RF
Bruce Zimmermann - LHP Jose Berrios - RHP

Poll

Tonight’s win will be a:

view results
  • 93%
    Big Jays win
    (27 votes)
  • 6%
    Smaller margin win
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    One run win
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    One run loss
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Bigger loss
    (0 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will hit the first home run tonight?

view results
  • 45%
    An infielder including catcher
    (11 votes)
  • 45%
    An outfielder including DH
    (11 votes)
  • 8%
    No homers for the Jays tonight
    (2 votes)
24 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Berríos have a quality start tongiht?

view results
  • 96%
    You bet!
    (24 votes)
  • 4%
    Not tonight
    (1 vote)
25 votes total Vote Now

